2017 PS4 Exclusive Gets Permanent Price Cut to $20

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment added a new game to its PlayStation Hits line-up, and it’s actually one of PS4’s exclusives from 2017. More specifically, it has added Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to the PlayStation Hits offering, the Uncharted spin-off that replaces Nathan Drake and puts Chloe and Nadine at the center of the story. For those that don’t know: when a game enters the PlayStation Hits line-up, it gets a permanent price cut to $20. In other words, going forward, the game will only cost $20, rather than $40.

“In order to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger, Chloe must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross and venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “In Chloe’s greatest journey yet, she must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy officially joins the @PlayStation Hits collection today! We’re psyched to be in company of so many other amazing games made by such talented teams. Find it on the PlayStation Store: https://t.co/LtRqQRiGIL pic.twitter.com/MBQLdHo9GN — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 4, 2019

As you may know, and as you can probably see, PlayStation Hits have the distinct red-band branding at the top. That said, what makes a game PlayStation Hits worthy is unclear. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has a 84 on Metacritic, which is good, but nothing to really write home to Shuhei Yoshia about. The game is the weakest in the series, and in my opinion, is pretty lackluster thanks to some poor level layout and inconsistent writing. Further, while Nadine’s inconsequential existence in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End didn’t really detract from Drake’s swansong, having her as one of the leads was a mistake. Not only is she a relatively trite character, but come on, it should have been Chloe and Cutter. I digress, while I have gripes with the game, $20 is a very good price for it.

For more news, media, and information on PlayStation, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.