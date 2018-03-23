New PS4 Gold Wireless Headset Coming to Europe Next Month

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that the new Gold Wireless Headset will be available in Europe starting April 6th.

First announced last month, the new, refined version of the Gold Headset keeps the features you loved about the Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0, while offering new multi-position hidden microphones and a sleek new design that is said to be more comfortable and durable.

Here’s a rundown of its new features:

Greater clarity during in-game chat:

With the addition of a second hidden microphone, the new headset is said to be better equipped at picking up a players voice. Both microphones are located right on the ear cup, and are positioned in a manner that delivers optimum voice clarity.

The microphones are noise-cancelling too, which means working together they will filter out background noises that otherwise will invade your mic and the party chat. No more little kid screaming in the background for chocolate milk.

Further, the headset retains integrated volume and mic mute controls, meaning it’s quick and easy to adjust your settings and preferences, even during a game of Fortnite.

Refined comfort and durability:

As mentioned above, the headset boasts a new design, and is said to be more comfortable and durable. The latter is thanks to an extra sturdy frame. Meanwhile, the former is the result of refined over-ear cushions.

The headset has also been designed with PlayStation VR in mind, making it extra comfortable to wear alongside the PlayStation VR headset. Additionally, it comes with a 3.5mm jack audio cable for use with PlayStation VR, as well as mobile devices.

The headset also includes the following features:

Stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound in PS4 games

Bespoke audio modes for select games plus the ability to create your own all via the PS4 Headset Companion App

Fine-tuned 40mm speaker drivers

Plug and play, seamless lag-free wireless control on PS4, PC and MAC via the included USB adaptor

If you’re in North America, this headset is already available for roughly $100 USD. It’s unclear if this price-point will be matched in Europe, or whether it will cost extra. The former is likely the case.