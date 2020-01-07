Long Delayed PS4 and Nintendo Switch Game Finally Has a Release Date

Publisher NIS America has revealed that Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is finally coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch on April 7. The western release of the forgotten game will also coming to PC, worldwide, on the same day and via Steam. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if the game will hit any other PC storefronts. Further, there’s currently no word of an Xbox One port.

What there is though is a brand new gameplay trailer showing off the unique game in action, a game that once looked like it would never release. For those that don’t know: the game was originally in development for PS3, but was put on ice in 2011, only to be revived years later for modern platforms.

“A calm summer day turns into catastrophe when a massive earthquake strikes your city, throwing buildings and lives into chaos,” reads an official pitch of the game. “In order to survive, you must navigate familiar locations under unfamiliar circumstances. The fellow survivors you meet and crucial decisions you make will affect the course of your experience and ultimately determine how your journey through this crisis will end.”

NIS America also revealed today that pre-orders for a limited-edition of the game are now live on the NIS American Online Store. For $90, this limited-edition gets you the game, a unique “Emergency” backpack, a unique “First Aid” collector’s edition, the official soundtrack, and a special indentification tag.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories will be available on PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it releases in April. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of NIS America and an official rundown of its key features: