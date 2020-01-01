New PS4 and Nintendo Switch Games Leaked

A new PlayStation 4 game has been leaked ahead of its presumably imminent and official announcement. More specifically, the Pan European Game Information board (PEGI) has rated Void Bastards for the PS4, leaking the port before developer Blue Manchu could make an official announcement. For those that don’t know: PEGI rates the games you play if you live in Europe. In other words, if a game is leaking on there, there’s little room to doubt its validity.

As for Void Bastards, it released last year, 2019, as the debut game from the aforementioned developer. Upon release, it garnered decent critical acclaim, coming in at either a 75 or 80 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. Available on Xbox One and PC, the game is described as being inspired by the best games in the immersive sim genre: BioShock and System Shock 2. It’s further pitched as “a revolutionary new strategy-shooter that will test your wits as well as exercise your aim.”

“Forget everything you know about first-person shooters: Void Bastards asks you to take charge, not just point your gun and fire,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Your task is to lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula. You make the decisions: where to go, what to do and who to fight. And then you must carry out that strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies.”

Of course, given that this is not an official announcement means all the information here should be taken with a grain of salt. However, unlike some rating board leaks from other regions, PEGI — like the ESRB — is very reliable. In other words, if a game or port is popping up on there, it’s because it’s legit.

Interestingly, PEGI also rated Metro Redux for the Nintendo Switch. As you may know, Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch leaked multiple times in 2019. In other words, this isn’t as surprising. Just as much as Void Bastards — if not more — it’s not a matter of if Metro Redux is coming to Nintendo Switch, but when?

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking up either of these ports when they presumably hit later this year?

