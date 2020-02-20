Sci-fi Thriller Deliver Us The Moon Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Deliver Us The Moon is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Publisher Wired Productions and developer KeokeN Interactive have revealed the sci-fi thriller will hit the former two consoles on April 24, while the Nintendo Switch version will follow sometime in the summer. When in the summer exactly, hasn’t been divulged, but that information should be revealed in the coming months. In the meanwhile, the pair have revealed a brand new trailer of the game, which you can check out further down the article.

“Deliver Us The Moon is set in an apocalyptic near-future where the Earth’s resources have been depleted and humanity looks to the stars,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Nations band together to create the World Space Agency—an organisation tasked with solving the extreme energy crisis. The solution: colonization and exploitation of the moon’s natural reserves of Helium-3 to serve the energy needs of a growing Earth population. Suddenly, and without warning, communications with the Moon cease, and the energy source is lost. Plunged into darkness and without power, years pass as world governments come together once more to embark on a new mission – to re-establish the energy supply and with it hope for the human race.”

For those that don’t know: Deliver Us The Moon first debuted back in October 2019 via the PC to high praise from fans, but it was a mixed bag with critics, or at least that’s what it’s middling Metacritic score suggests.

The game will be available in two different editions upon launch. In other words, there will be a standard edition that costs $25, and a deluxe edition that rings in at $5 more. With this $30 edition of the game, you get a digital copy of the original soundtrack and a 100-page and a digital art book. Meanwhile, Wired Productions notes that both versions of the game will be available both digitally and at retail.

Deliver Us The Moon is available on PC, and will soon be available on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports beyond these three.