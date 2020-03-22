New Video Games Out This Week: Half-Life Alyx, Bleeding Edge, and More

It’s the last full week of March, and the new games are starting to pour in on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. More specifically, this week players can look forward to the return of Half-Life, lay waste to opponents with detachable saw blade arms, offer a sacrifice to the nostalgia gods, learn the force from Luke Skywalker, assemble the Fantastic Four, and enjoy more Borderlands 3. Did I mention that there’s a freakin’ new Half-Life game?!?

As always, if you’re after a complete list of every single new video game releasing this week on every single platform under the sun, then you’ve clicked on the wrong link. On this link, we don’t have that kinda time. What you will find here though is a rundown on every single salient new video game releasing this week. Emphasis on salient. In addition to the newest and hottest debut reelases, ports, remasters, and remakes are included, as are meaty DLC releases and expansions. What’s not on here are inconsequential DLC releases or games releasing into some form of early access. Lastly, while the occasional mobile or Google Stadia game will sneak their way on here, this article is primarily concerned with traditional console and PC games.

NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there’s absolutely zero significance to the ordering.

PICK OF THE WEEK: HALF-LIFE: ALYX

Pitch: “Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival.”

Release Date: March 24

Platforms: PC (VR)

BLEEDING EDGE

Pitch: “Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colourful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin.”

Release Date: March 24

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

CONTROL EXPEDITIONS

Pitch: “In The Foundation, the Astral Plane is colliding with our reality. Jesse Faden, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, must travel through the caverns of the Foundation to prevent the Astral Plane from consuming the Oldest House. The missing Head of Operations, Helen Marshall, may hold some answers to the mysteries surrounding this threat. As she travels deeper, Jesse will learn more about Marshall’s disappearance, and about the enigmatic Board.”

Release Date: March 26

Platforms: PC and PS4

BORDERLANDS 3: GUNS, LOVE, AND TENTACLES: THE MARRIAGE OF WAINWRIGHT & HAMMERLOCK

Pitch: “Dive into Borderlands 3’s second campaign add-on for a surprisingly dangerous engagement party in ‘Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock.’ Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are finally tying the knot, and they want you to come celebrate their upcoming nuptials on the ice planet of Xylourgos. Its frozen wastes have thinned out all but the most vicious wildlife, and the eerie town of Cursehaven—where you’ve all agreed to meet—is located beneath the colossal carcass of a fallen Vault Monster.”

Release Date: March 26

Platforms: Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

MOONS OF MADNESS

Pitch: “Moons of Madness is a first-person, story-driven cosmic horror game where the scientific exploration of Mars meets the supernatural dread of Lovecraft. As a technician stationed on Mars, you begin seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. Visions, hallucinations — is that even what it is? Or are you slowly descending into madness?”

Release Date: March 24

Platforms: PS4 and Xbox One

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4

Pitch: “One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest evolution of Pirate Warriors action! Based on the concept of ‘experiencing a real One Piece battlefield,’ buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the One Piece world!”

Release Date: March 27

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST: LINK EVOLUTION

Pitch: “Experience 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history with Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! Build your Deck from over 10,000 cards and take on the most iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. Relive the stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!”

Release Date: March 24

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

SAINTS ROW IV: RE-ELECTED

Pitch: “The US President must save the Earth from alien overlord Zinyak using an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons in the wildest open world game ever. The epic conclusion to the game that changed all the rules! The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the White House—but the Earth has been invaded and it’s up to you to free the world from Overlord Zinyak and his alien empire. With homies new and old by your side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, you must save the world in the wildest open world game ever!”

Release Date: March 27

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

PAPER BEAST

Pitch: “Experience a dreamlike odyssey through a wild and simulated ecosystem. Take off on an adventure! Connect with exotic and surprising creatures. Shape the environment to solve puzzles. Or let your imagination guide you through an immersive sandbox.”

Release Date: March 24

Platforms: PS4 (VR)

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHT – JEDI ACADEMY

[NO TRAILER AVAILABLE]

Pitch: “The online multiplayer classic comes to PS4 with Trophies and modernized controls! Take on the role of a new student eager to learn the ways of the Force from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Interact with famous Star Wars characters as you face the ultimate choice: fight for good and freedom on the light side or follow the path of power and evil to the dark side.”

Release Date: March 26

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4

THE LEGEND OF HEROES: TRAILS OF COLD STEEL III

Pitch: “Experience an epic story developed across three titles, and crafted for new and old fans alike. Also includes an interactive introduction to catch up new players to the ongoing story so anyone can dive right in to the world of Trails of Cold Steel.”

Release Date: March 23

Platforms: PC

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE3: THE BLACK ORDER – FANTASTIC FOUR: SHADOW OF DOOM

[NO TRAILER AVAILABLE]

Pitch: “Assemble your Ultimate Team with some heroic new additions. The Fantastic Four will join the alliance to take on the man in the iron mask himself, Doctor Doom.”

Release Date: March 26

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

IRON DANGER

Pitch: “Iron Danger transports players to a war-torn world inspired by a fusion of nordic mythology, steampunk and tech noir. In order to save the city of Kalevala, you’ll have to find new companions, upgrade their abilities and understand that the river of time does not simply flow in one direction.”

Release Date: March 25

Platforms: PC

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE – COTERIES OF NEW YORK

Pitch: “Vampire: The Masquerade — Coteries of New York is a narrative experience set in the rich universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition. It presents the struggle for power between two vampiric factions – the Camarilla and the Anarchs – bathed in the night lights of the Big Apple.”

Release Date: March 24 (Switch), March 25 (PS4)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4

MEGA MAN X DIVE

[NO TRAILER AVAILABLE]

Pitch: “The latest chapter in the classic action shooting game, Mega Man X! Play as the legendary Maverick Hunters X and Zero and take on the internet world known as the ‘Deep Log.’”

Release Date: March 24

Platforms: iOS and Android