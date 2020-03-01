New Video Games Out This Week: Pokemon, Pathologic 2, and More

March is here, which means big video game releases and spring are on the horizon. Before that happens though, we have the first week of the last month of winter. Unfortunately, this week is light on new PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games. More specifically, this week players will rescue Pokemon, play one of the weirdest games of the generation, try to outdrink Satan, solve crime with a robot side-kick, and make anime characters fight.

As always, if you’re seeking a complete rundown of every single game releasing this week on every single video game platform to ever exist, you’ve clicked on the wrong link. Around here, we don’t have time for that. What we do have though is the lowdown on every single salient new video game release this week. In addition to the hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are included as well, as are meaty DLC releases and expansions. However, we draw the line at minor DLC releases with two blinks and a wink of content. Further, early access releases are also not included. Meanwhile, while the occasional mobile game sneaks its way on here, this article is largely focused on traditional console and PC games.

NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there’s absolutely zero significance to the ordering.

RELEASE OF THE WEEK: POKEMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: RESCUE TEAM DX

Pitch: “What if you woke up one day, and you were a Pokémon? You can meet and recruit Pokémon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world! Build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokémon world a safer place…and uncover your true purpose along the way.”

Release Date: March 6

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

PATHOLOGIC 2

Pitch: “Pathologic 2 is a narrative-driven dramatic thriller about fighting a deadly outbreak in a secluded rural town. You are a healer, and to save anyone, you’ll have to survive in this bleak and strange world, where even food and medicine are scarce.”

Release Date: March 6

Platforms: PS4

AFTERPARTY

Pitch: “In Afterparty, you are Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there’s a loophole: outdrink Satan and he’ll grant you re-entry to Earth.”

Release Date: March 6

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

GRANBLUE FANTASY VERSUS

Pitch: “Take the fight to new heights on the PS4! Legendary fighting game studio Arc System Works and Cygames team up to bring the Granblue Fantasy universe to the home console in an action-packed, head-to-head fighter. Granblue Fantasy: Versus features a colorful cast of their most popular crewmates, each with a unique fighting style that is easy to learn but hard to master.”

Release Date: March 3

Platforms: PS4

MURDER BY NUMBERS

Pitch: “Los Angeles, 1996. Honor Mizrahi was just an actress on a hit TV detective show. But when her boss ends up dead just minutes after he fires her, she finds herself starring in her own murder mystery. Teaming up with SCOUT, a reconnaissance robot thrown away after a mysterious incident, she sets out to clear her name – and a new detective duo is born!”

Release Date: March 5 (PC), March 6 (Nintendo Switch)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC