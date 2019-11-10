New Video Games Out This Week: Pokemon, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and More

In terms of quantity, this week in video games is pretty light. However, when it comes to quality, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch gamers are covered between a few juggernaut releases and some promising niche titles. Included in this week’s offering is a brand-new, single-player, story-driven Star Wars game, two new Pokemon games, a very promising indie game, and a remaster of one of the best strategy games of all-time.

That all said, here are the notable new releases dripping out over the course of this week that are worth, at the very least, reading a little bit about and maybe watching a trailer of. As always, it’s important to remember this is not an exhaustive list of new releases. You’d be here for hours reading descriptions of games you never heard about and never will hear about if that was the case. What this is though is a rundown of the most salient new games releasing this week, plus a round-up of notable ports at the end. Further, while expansions, remasters, and remakes are included, games releasing into Early Access are not included nor are mobile games unless they are very noteworthy or are also coming to other platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PICK OF THE WEEK: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Pitch: “A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. “

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 15

RUNNER-UP: Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pitch: “Begin your adventure as a Pokémon Trainer by choosing one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. Then embark on a journey in the new Galar region, where you’ll challenge the troublemakers of Team Yell, while unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. Team up with three other players locally or online in the new multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon.”

Developer: Game Freak

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: November 15

BRONZE MEDAL: Superliminal

Pitch: “Superliminal is a single-player first-person puzzle game that uses perception as a mechanic. You play as someone who wakes up in a surprisingly lucid dream. As you complete puzzles to get to the next exit, certain patterns and truths become more apparent. In this game, everything is exactly what it seems to be! Wait, no… that’s not right. Everything is the opposite of what you think it is? That’s not correct either. This is a game about breaking expectations and thinking outside the box. What you see is what you get. Literally.”

Developer: Pillow Castle Games

Platforms: PC

Release Date: November 12

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Pitch: “Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition celebrates the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular strategy games ever with stunning 4K Ultra HD graphics, a new and fully remastered soundtrack, and brand-new content, “The Last Khans” with three new campaigns and 4 new civilizations. Explore all the original campaigns like never before as well as the best-selling expansions, spanning over 200 hours of gameplay and 1,000 years of human history. Head online to challenge other players with 35 different civilizations in your quest for world domination throughout the ages.”

Developer: Forgotten Empires and Tantalus

Platforms: PC

Release Date: November 14

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist

Pitch: “Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist’s fast-paced action will lead players on a gruesome journey where survival is the only goal. Fans will choose their side in the war between Ghouls or Investigators, each with its own unique abilities and weapons to master. Players will use their Kagune or Quinque to take down powerful foes, battling alongside or against friends via online matches where Ghoul and Investigator fight for survival against one another in action-packed four-versus-four showdowns.”

Developer: Three Rings

Platforms: PC and PS4

Release Date: November 15

Yaga

Pitch: “Smash, clobber and bash the murderous legends of Slavic mythology in this darkly funny action role-playing game that changes every time you play. Play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith with incredibly bad luck, who must take on the impossible tasks given to him by the tzar. All the while the mysterious witch, Baba Yaga, watches over Ivan’s fate.”

Developer: Breadcrumbs Interactive

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 12

Bee Simulator

Pitch: “See the world through the eyes of a bee! Explore a world inspired by Central Park where you can take part in bee races, collect pollen from rare flowers and defy dangerous wasps. Play with friends or family in three game modes, including co-op and PvP on split screen.”

Developer: Varsav

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 14

Romancing Saga 3 Remaster

Pitch: “Romancing SaGa 3 gives players the freedom to forge their own path, choosing to play through eight different narratives led by eight protagonists, each with their own motives and unique personalities. Developed by industry veterans, including renowned developer Akitoshi Kawazu (Final Fantasy, Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier), this HD remaster will feature optimized graphics, a new dungeon called the “Phantom Maze” to explore and a New Game+ function. The upcoming remaster adds new storylines to the game, making it the perfect time for both new and veteran players to experience the SaGa series.”

Developer: Square Enix

Platforms: Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS Vita, PS4, and Xbox One

Release Date: November 11

The Most Notable of Notable Ports: Astroneer

Pitch: “Explore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer is set during the 25th century Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the frontiers of outer space, risking their lives in harsh environments to unearth rare discoveries and unlock the mysteries of the universe. In this space sandbox adventure, players can work together to build custom bases above or below ground, create vehicles to explore a vast solar system, and use terrain to create anything they can imagine. A player’s creativity and ingenuity are the key to thriving on exciting planetary adventures!”

Developer: System Era Softworks

Platforms: PS4 (already available on: PC and Xbox One)

Release Date: November 15