Upcoming Big PS4 Exclusive May Also Release on PC

This summer Death Stranding will come to PC, and it will reportedly be followed by Horizon Zero Dawn and Dreams. In other words, more and more PS4 exclusives are seemingly coming to PC, and it looks like the biggest PS4 game of 2020 could end up on the platform as well. More specifically, it looks like Naughty Dog‘s The Last of Us Part 2 could be making its way to PC. Right now, this hasn’t been confirmed, but some are speculating it could happen based off a new job listing posted by the California-based developer, which notes that it wants applicants to have PC-specific skills.

The job listing in question is for a graphics programmer, and makes several references to experience with PC development. At one point, it mentions either console or PC programming experience would be great, and also within the requirements it mentions tech that isn’t in the PS4 or PS5. For example, the listing mentions Nvidia and Directx12, which neither the PS4 or PS5 utilize.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, many have since pointed out that Naughty Dog job listings in the past have mentioned this, so it’s not entirely new, and thus can’t be used as a linkage between the game and a PC port. Further, while The Last of Us Part 2 is in development, PCs are used for game development, so expecting applicants to have experience with PC developer and tech ain’t that crazy. Nonetheless, it has people talking, and at the moment, Sony hasn’t commented on the topic, only fanning the flames of speculation.

Of course, if The Last of Us Part II does come to PC, it won’t be at launch. It would be years down the road. So, in other words, for now nobody should worry about it too much, because not only is it a hypothetical, but a hypothetical for down the road.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on May 29, 2020. For more coverage — including news, rumors, and leaks — on the game, click here.

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”