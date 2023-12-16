PS4 Exclusive No Longer Available to Buy or Play After Shut Down

A PS4 console exclusive released back in 2015, eight years ago, has shut down, leaving PlayStation fans no option to buy or play the game, which never came to PS5, but was playable on the Sony machine via backward compatibility. The game in question hails from Sony San Diego Studio and Valkyrie Entertainment, and despite being free when it was released, as a free-to-play game, it seemingly failed to cultivate the attention it needed to survive as a free-to-play game. There were a few factors contributing to this, including its 54 Metacritic score, its limited budget and scope, and the fact that Sony hardly marketed the game before its release. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Guns Up.

As you may remember, this game -- which was also available on Steam and mobile devices -- was supposed to shut down on April 14, but without any formal announcement, this date was changed to December 15, which was yesterday. Why it was extended is as unclear as why it was shut down in the first place. PlayStation hasn't communicated a peep about the matter. We can speculate it was shut down to save money, as nobody was playing the game, but its shut down date being extended was certainly odd and uncommon.

Sometimes when a game's servers shut down, it remains playable in some state with offline play, but the game is only playable online, so the servers being taken down render the game completely useless.

"In a mashup of RTS & Tower Defense, Guns Up is an action packed strategy game that lets you build and upgrade your defenses, take your army onto the battlefield to wreak havoc on other players," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Strategic control of the battlefield is achieved through the careful deployment of units and special abilities, smokescreens, bombing runs and more. Specials drop during combat but can also be earned as rewards for victory and brought into the next battle."

For more PlayStatin coverage -- including all of the latest PS4 and PS5 news, all of the latest PS4 and PS5 rumors, and all of the latest PS4 and PS5 deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.