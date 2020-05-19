PlayStation Makes Brand New PS4 Game Free, But There's a Catch

✖

PlayStation has made a brand new PS4 game free, but as you would expect, there's a catch. Today, Mafia II: Definitive Edition stealth-released onto PlayStation 4. And to revisit the 2010 classic in remastered form you will need fork over $30, a fair price point for the remaster of a AAA game, but a price your wallet is going to feel. That said, you can currently download the game free of charge, but again, there's a catch.

At the moment of publishing, you can get Mafia II: Definitive Edition for free on PS4, but you will need to make a Malaysian PSN account. Don't worry though, this is quite simple and costs nothing. You can make a Malaysian PSN account for free, and as long as you PS4 is activated as your primary PS4, you can play the game on any account, including your main account, whether it's a North American account, European account, Japanese account, or any region. As long as your PS4 is set as your primary console, you can share downloads across multiple accounts.

There's a chance this is an error, so make sure to hop on the offer sooner rather than later. Sony is good about honoring games purchased off the back of mistakes, but it's also pretty quick at remedying said mistakes, assuming this is an error.

As for the game itself, it's a remaster of 2010's Mafia II that just released today. In addition to the main game, all of the title's DLC is included, hence the name "definitive edition."

"Part two of the Mafia crime saga – 1940’s - 50’s Empire Bay, NY," reads an official pitch of the game. "Remastered in HD, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status, and consequence.

In addition to PS4, Mafia II: Definitive Edition is now available on Xbox One and PC as well.

