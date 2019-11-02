Gaming

Servers of Forgotten PS4 Exclusive Are Being Shutdown by PlayStation

PlayStation has announced that it’s shutting down the servers of one its exclusive PS4 games. More specifically, Sony Interactive Entertainment has sent out emails to PlayStation users alerting them that on January 31, 2020, the servers to the long-running SingStar will be taken down. This means that all online functionality, network features, and digital music downloads will be disabled. However, you still will be able to play and enjoy these games via offline mode.

According to PlayStation, players will still be able to — via offline mode — play songs on physical discs, play digital songs downloaded to their hard-drive, re-download deleted songs (only on PS4), play party mode, track and record high scores offline, take and store videos, and create song playlists. What they won’t be able to do is purchase and download new songs, upload or interact with online content, share recorded media to online social media platforms, track high scores online, complete online challenges, or unlock certain trophies.

For those that don’t know: SingStar originated back in 2004 on the PS2. And since then, Sony has supported the franchise up until the PS4. However, the game franchise hasn’t seen any new content since 2017 and it’s obvious players aren’t playing it very much, at least not online, otherwise Sony wouldn’t be shutting down the servers. Whatever the case, as you would expect, its fans were not happy about the news.

