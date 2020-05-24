PlayStation Store Sale: 10 Best PS4 Deals Available Right Now

There are multiple sales live over on the PlayStation Store, which means hundreds and hundreds of discounted PS4 games. Included is a special promotion that discounts every game to under $15, a more generic sale featuring hundreds of games and their DLC, the new Weekend Offer, and of course the new Deal of the Week. That said, if you don't have the time or the desire to sift through all of these discounted games, don't worry, we've down that for you. Below, you will find the 10 best PS4 game deals over on the PlayStation Store right now. Of course, "best" is subjective, but we've tried to feature a smattering of genres, games that don't go on sale often, newer games at their cheapest prices yet, and generational classic on sale for dirt cheap. That said, if anything below tickles your fancy, be sure to jump on it sooner rather than later. Some of the games featured won't be on sale for much longer.

THE SINKING CITY About: "The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You're a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants." Price: $15 Release Year: 2019 LINK

INSIDE About: "Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art-style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere." Price: $8 Release Year: 2016 LINK

FAR CRY NEW DAWN (DELUXE EDITION) About: "Dive into a transformed, post-apocalyptic Hope County, Montana, 17 years after a global nuclear catastrophe in the latest installment of Far Cry. With the Deluxe Edition, receive additional weapons, outfits, and vehicles to help you survive a new dangerous frontier." Price: $20 Release Year: 2019 LINK

A WAY OUT About: "From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.

What begins as a thrilling breakout quickly turns into an unpredictable, emotional adventure unlike anything seen or played before." Price: $9 Release Year: 2018 LINK

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE (DEXLUE EDITION) About: "Welcome to Neighborville, where all is well. Except that a crazy new coniferous conflict between brain-less and botanicals is brewing!" Price: $20 Release Year: 2019 LINK

NIOH 2 About: "Unleash your darkness. Master the art of the samurai in this brutal masocore RPG… for death is coming. Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril. Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?" Price: $39 Release Year: 2020 LINK

ANTHEM About: "Unleash Your Power. In a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all humankind. Only you stand between the Dominion and the ancient power they covet. Team up as heroes in this cooperative action-RPG from BioWare and EA." Price: $12 Release Year: 2019 LINK

WATCH DOGS 2 About: "Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Team up with Dedsec, a notorious group of hackers, and expose the hidden dangers of ctOS 2.0, which, in the hands of corrupt corporations, is being wrongfully used to monitor and manipulate citizens on a massive scale." Price: $12 Release Year: 2016 LINK

DRAGON AGE INQUSITION (DELUXE EDITION) About: "You are the only one who can stop demons flooding into the land of Thedas. A cataclysmic event plunges the land of Thedas into turmoil. Dragons darken the sky, casting a shadow of terror over a once-peaceful kingdom. Mages break into all-out war against the oppressive Templars. Nations rise against one another. It falls to you and your party of legendary heroes to restore order as you lead the Inquisition, hunting down the agents of chaos. Bonds will form - and some will break - as the campaign for truth takes its toll." Price: $5 Release Year: 2014 LINK