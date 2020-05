Hundreds of PS4 Games Get Big Discounts in New PlayStation Store Sale

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced, revealed, and launched a brand new PlayStation Store sale, discounting hundreds of new PS4 games in the process. The sale -- dubbed Extended Play Sale -- is a bit slimmer than recent sales, with only 235 discounted games, but there are some big games included, such as Borderlands 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, Need for Speed Heat, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many more.

As always, you can find a link to the actual sale page at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, above that, but below this, you will find a curated list of the sale's most notable discounts, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically (the first price is the game's current price, the second price listed is the game's usual price).

That said, if nothing here tickles your fancy, don't forget that there's an additional, and even bigger sale live on the PlayStation Store that you can check out right here.