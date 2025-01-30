PS4 Consoles Get Surprising New Firmware Update From Sony

Sony has released a new firmware update for PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles today. With the PlayStation 4 now being well over a decade old, Sony has largely stopped supporting its last-gen hardware. Instead, its primary focus in recent years has been on the PlayStation 5 and its games. And while this surely won’t be changing in the months to come, Sony has made sure to improve one aspect of the PS4 today with its latest firmware update.

Downloadable right now, PS4 update version 12.02 has been pushed out to all users. This is the first new update that the PS4 has received since September 2024, when firmware version 12.00 was let loose. Like that previous update, though, today’s new PS4 update doesn’t do a whole lot and is only meant to improve the security on the last-gen PlayStation platform

Here are the patch notes in full for PS4 update version 12.02:

We’ve made some security fixes to the system software.

Given the age of the PS4, it’s unlikely that any more major updates for the console are on the horizon. Still, because so many users are still regularly playing games on the PS4, Sony is surely going to release further updates down the line like this one today that address small problems with the hardware. On a long enough timeline, these patches will surely come to an end, but it’s doubtful that this will happen in 2025.

As for the long-term future of the PS4, Sony has shown in recent days that it’s going to start winding down its support for the console. This was notably seen with its PlayStation Plus service, which was said to stop regularly offering PS4 games as part of its monthly “free” games to subscribers beginning in January 2026. Although PS4 games will still come to PS Plus from time to time after this date, Sony has stressed that it will no longer be a priority. As a result, if you’re someone who still hasn’t made the jump from PS4 to PS5, you might want to look to finally do so in the months ahead.