PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn’t large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it’s still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.

Back in April 2021, it was announced by publisher KLab Inc. that the game was coming to PS4 and it was supposed to release on the PS4 in 2021, but this obviously didn’t happen, and there was no word when it would release. Then, today, it was released on PS4 out of nowhere.

The free-to-play gacha game debuted all the way back in 2015 via mobile phones, and only in Japan. A year later, it was released worldwide, and then in 2020 it came to PC, and now it’s on PS4.

“Tite Kubo’s hit manga and TV anime series Bleach comes to life in this 3D hack-and-slash action game,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The game faithfully reproduces the story of the Bleach anime, Shonen Jump manga, and novels in loving detail with fantastic graphics and all-action gameplay.”

The game doesn’t have any Metacritic data, so we can’t offer a ton of insight if it’s any good, but it does have a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating, with 86 percent of 4,993 reviews rating the game positively. That said, it’s not very hard to get a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating, so take this “86 percent” with a grain of salt.

