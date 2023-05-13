Highly Rated PS4 Game on Sale for Just $0.79

A highly rated and fairly popular PS4 game is currently only $0.79 on the PlayStation Store, courtesy of a new promotional sale PlayStation is running via PSN and courtesy of a 60 percent discount. That said, the deal in question is only available for a limited time. More specifically, the deal is for a game called We Were Here and is only available until May 25. Its sequel, We Were Here Too, is also on sale, for the same duration, but costs $2.99.

Developed and published by Total Mayhem Games, We Were Here as a series debuted back in 2017 via its debut game, titled the same thing. Since then, there have been three more releases in the series in 2018, 2019, and 2022. There's no Metacritic score for the PS4 version of the game. However, on Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" user review rating, with 91 percent of nearly 23,000 user reviews rating the game positively. This is only a few points short of the rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. That said, the game is free on Steam, which may inflate the ratings a bit.

"Lost in a frozen wasteland and split up from your partner inside an abandoned castle, the only possession you have left is a walkie-talkie with a familiar voice on the other end. Can the two of you find your way out in time," reads an official blurb about the game. "We Were Here is the free pilot episode in a series of cooperative standalone puzzle adventures. Two players are trapped inside an abandoned castle, with Player One confined to a small secluded part of the castle as Player Two roams the halls trying to find Player One. Every room challenges your wits and ability to communicate clearly, using only your voice. Are you ready to find out how well you and your friends work together? If you like living on the edge, try playing it with a complete stranger!"

