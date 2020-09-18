PlayStation Provides Update on the Future of the PS4

PlayStation has provided a new update on the future of the PS4. This week, Sony finally blew the lid off the PS5, revealing the console's release date, price, and a smattering of other salient information. Pre-orders even went live, though so far it's been incredibly hard to get your hands on a pre-order for both versions of the next-gen machine. That said, while this week and the next few months will be dominated by the PS5, this doesn't mean the PS4 is going anywhere.

According to PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, while Sony is shifting focus to the PS5 soon, this doesn't mean it's leaving behind the PS4. In fact, Ryan refers to the console and its players as "incredibly important," before pledging to support the machine for at least another three to four years.

"The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three or four years,” said Ryan while speaking to the Washington Post. “Many will transition to PS5, we hope if we do our job well, but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4.”

Not only does it sound like the PS4's life is far from over from a support side, but we know it's still getting big games from not just Sony, but third parties. This includes some of the biggest upcoming games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Hogwarts Legacy, and Cyberpunk 2077.

That said, if you're worried Sony's support of the PS4 will hold back the PS5, don't be. Ryan says in the case of games like Marvel's Spider-Man and Horzion Forbidden West, they are being built from the ground up for PS5.

“No one should be disappointed,” said Ryan. "The PS5 versions of those games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set, and we have an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 versions for free. It’s about people having choice. I’m really quite pleased about the situation.”

Of course, it remains to be seen how well Sony will actually support the PS4 to come. While it supported the PS3 after the PS4 hit, it wasn't exactly anything to write home to mom about. And this is partially because the PS4 took off immediately. If the PS5 has a similar trajectory, Sony may move on from the PS4 sooner rather than later. However, if it doesn't, you could see much more PS4 love in the years to come.