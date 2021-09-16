PlayStation 4 Players Beware New PS4 Update Reportedly Bricking Consoles

A new PS4 update was released yesterday with a few new — and big — features. Dubbed 9.0, the new system software update was primarily focused on Trophies, Remote Play, and Parental Controls, and at first, its rollout seem to have gone smoothly. However, since then, PS4 users have begun to report issues with the update and the various error screens they are getting, such as “Error SU-42118-6.” It’s unclear what’s triggering these issues, and right now, while varied, they don’t see prevalent, so the update should be safe to download, but if you want to be extra careful, it may be wise to hold off on downloading the update until more information surfaces. Of course, if you do this, you won’t be able to access certain functions, like the ability to play games online, but you can avoid the issues players have been reporting over on the PS4 Reddit page.

According to various reports, the update is causing a myriad of issues, with the most severe issues leading to the console crashing or in other words, rendering it ineffective at best. In fact, some are even reporting that the update has completely bricked their console, which is rare, but we’ve seen it happen with not just dodgy updates, but because of buggy games. Below, you can check out a list of commonly reported issues.

Crashing

Bricking

Freezing

Network and DNS errors

Controller locking

Console running slow

PlayStation Store inaccessible

Websites can’t be opened

Can’t install update

Update won’t finish

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not addressed any of these reports with any type of comment. Right now, the update hasn’t been pulled or modified either. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including everything from the PS4 and PS5 to PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus — click here.