New PS4 Update Live With Big New Features

A new PS4 system software update is live with a couple of big new features. The new PS4 update — update 9.00 — went live this morning alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail every change, improvement, and fix Sony has made to its last-gen PlayStation machine. The update isn’t as notable as today’s new PS5 update, but it does make some noteworthy tweaks to Trophies, Remote Play, and Parental Controls.

As for the update itself, it’s already live and only requires a 490 MB download. You don’t need to download the update to use the PS4, but you will need to download it before accessing certain functionality. For example, you won’t be able to play online games without downloading the update, which will then restart your PS4 upon completion.

Below, you can check out the update’s official (and complete) patch notes, courtesy of the equally official PlayStation website:

You can now view trophies for PS5 games on PS4. In (Trophies), you can now view PS5 trophies in your trophy list. You can also view PS5 trophies in the trophy list on the profile screen under the [Games] tab.

In (Messages) we’ve updated the following: If you’re the owner of a group, you can now delete it. To delete a group, open the options menu and then select [Delete Group]. If you delete a group, it will be deleted for all members. Now when you block someone, you can choose to also leave the group that only you and they are in at the same time. You won’t leave groups that include other players.

On an Android or iOS/iPadOS device, you can now use the PS Remote Play app to access your PS4 via mobile data.

We’ve made the following improvements to parental controls: Now when a child requests to use communication features for a game, their parent or guardian will receive a notification on the PS4 and PlayStation App. The child will also receive a notification when their parent or guardian accepts, denies, or stops allowing the child to use communication features for a game.

You can now select whether you’d like to receive notifications on your PS4 or through email about new products and special offers. To do so, go to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Communication Preferences].



