Former Xbox One Exclusive Comes to PS4 on April 7

UPDATE: An earlier version of the article incorrectly listed the PlayStation 4 release date for Below as April 9th; the game is set to release on April 7th. We regret the error. The original article, with corrections, continues below.

A former Xbox One console exclusive is coming to PlayStation 4 next month. More specifically, developer Capybara Games hs revealed that its 2018 PC and Xbox One game, Below, is coming to PS4 on April 7th. Unfortunately, the developer opted not to release another new trailer to accompany the release date announcement.

Alongside the PS4 port, a mode for the game will release via update dubbed “Explore.” According to the aforementioned developer, this mode will make the game more accessible and easier for those not looking for a punishing, hardcore experience. What do this mean? Well, it means that in this mode there will be no “hunger” or “thirst.” Further, there will be no instant kills, and damage will deplete much more slowly. On top of this, there will be permanent bonfire checkpoints that you can return to after death rather than having to start all over after every death. It’s important to note that this is simply an option. The game can still be enjoyed as it launched in 2018.

“Test your adventurer mettle against The Isle’s procedural subterranean labyrinths,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Explore a large, interconnected underworld crawling with cunning wildlife, deadly traps and stalked by a shadowy presence. Survive the perils of The Depths and unearth what lies below… or die trying.”

For those that don’t know: after years of development trouble, Below — once a highly anticipated indie title propped up by Microsoft’s marketing team — debuted on December 14, 2018 via the Xbox One and PC. Unfortunately, after multiple delays, the game’s hype slowly burned out, and so when it finally released it wasn’t to a huge amount of fanfare. And this wasn’t helped by the somewhat lackluster review scores it earned.

Below is available on Xbox One and PC, and will soon be available on PS4. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch release date.