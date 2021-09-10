PS4 Losing Exclusive to Xbox Next Week

PS4 is losing a console exclusive to Xbox next week, or more specifically, to Xbox One, though the game will be playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Unlike Xbox, which struggled to develop compelling exclusive games for Xbox One, Sony delivered a variety of not just great games, but some generation-defining titles as well, most of which were exclusive to its last-gen PlayStation machine. These PS4 exclusives include God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part 2, Death Stranding, and Horizon Zero Dawn. None of these games are coming to Xbox One, and they never will as they are first-party releases. That said, Omen of Sorrow — a non-first-party PS4 exclusive — is coming to Xbox One on September 15. According to developer AOne Games and publisher Eastasiasoft, the horror fighting game will be available at 20 percent off during its first two weeks of release.

Omen of Sorrow debuted back in November 2018 via the PS4, and only the PS4. A year later, it came to PC via the Epic Games Store. So far, this is the only platform it’s branched out to, but next week that will change. As for a Nintendo Switch version and a PS5 version and an Xbox Series X|S version, there’s still no word of the game coming to these platforms. What the pair do note is that the game is coming to Steam “very soon.”

“Omen of Sorrow is a classic 2D, four-button fighting game, with Unreal Engine 4-powered graphics, a cast of characters inspired by classical horror, fantasy, and mythology, and a battle system designed from the ground up to leverage player skill, rather than stats or random chance, featuring deep combat mechanics that favor movement and spacing over tight execution to provide an engaging experience for pros and newcomers alike,” reads an official pitch of the game.

While PS4 is technically losing a console exclusive with this, PlayStation fans probably won’t mind very much. Upon release, the game only managed to garner a 64 on Metacritic, and unfortunately, it’s unclear how it holds up in 2021, and how much of a player base it boasts.

