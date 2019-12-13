Big PS4 Exclusive Possibly Coming to Other Platforms

Earlier this month, a report surfaced that claimed a major PS4 exclusive was coming to other platforms. More specifically, a report from Anton Logvinov — one of the biggest YouTube channels in the Russian gaming scene — popped up on the Internet and started making the rounds. According to the report, Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC in February 2020, and will be revealed relatively soon. At the time, the report seemed dubious, however, there may be something to it.

When asked on Twitter, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier — one of the industry’s most reputable sources — said he can’t currently put the rumor to bed. Further, when asked if he thinks it’s a possibility, the Kotaku journalist noted he believes it could happen. Unfortunately, Schreier didn’t divulge any further details, so it’s unclear if he thinks it’s possibility because it sounds plausible or because he’s heard something here and there himself. Whatever the case, Schreier has shut down phony rumors in the past, so the fact that he hasn’t heard anything that suggests Logvinov’s claims are false is, at the very least, a good sign for PC players hoping to play Guerrilla Games latest game.

I cannot put that rumor to bed — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 13, 2019

I do — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 13, 2019

Again, it’s important to note Schreier isn’t confirming anything here, he’s simply unable to deconfirm the rumor, and thinks it’s possibly true. In other words, the initial rumor should still be taken with a big grain of salt.

That said, it’s worth pointing out that unlike some other PS4 exclusives, bringing Horizon: Zero Dawn to PC is a less complicated affair given that the Decima Engine — via Death Stranding — is already up and running on PC, or will at least be very soon.

