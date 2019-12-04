Major PS4 Exclusive Reportedly Coming to PC Very Soon

According to a new report, another major PS4 exclusive is coming to PC. More specifically, according to Anton Logvinov, one of the biggest YouTube channels in the Russian gaming scene, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC sometime in February 2020. And in preparation of this, Sony Interactive Entertainment is supposedly getting ready an official announcement that will be revealed in the near-future. Beyond this, the Russian YouTuber doesn’t really divulge any other salient details.

Of course, this claim should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While Anton Logvinov has had accurate scoops in the past, not everything he’s said has come to fruition. In other words, there’s nothing here worth taking to the bookies. That said, given that February is only a few months away means we won’t have to wait long to find out if this one is true.

As you may know, PlayStation has been bringing some of its games to PC recently — for example, Detroit: Become Human — however, its marquee first-party exclusives have remained exclusive to PlayStation systems, and I don’t see why that would change anytime soon. In fact, Sony has suggested on multiple occasions it plans on keeping its big first-party exclusives on PS4 and PS5.

As you may know, Death Stranding is coming to PC in 2020, but it’s a second-party game and Sony doesn’t own Kojima Productions. So, the situation is different than with Guerrilla Games and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

If Horizon: Zero Dawn is coming to PC, then we may very well hear about it at The Game Awards 2019 on December 12. In fact, unless PlayStation is planning on making the hypothetical announcement on a random afternoon, The Game Awards 2019 is really the only place it could show up. That said, personally, I can’t see this happening, though crazier things have happened in the past.

Anyway, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Horizon: Zero Dawn, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.