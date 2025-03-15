PS4 Exclusive Officially Shuts Down and Is Now Gone Forever

A PS4 exclusive has officially shut down and is now gone forever. The game in question was notably one of the final PS4 exclusives, releasing in 2019 in the final full year before the PS5 released. Then in 2021, the PS4 game came to Nintendo Switch, but only in Japan, and then in 2024 this version of the game was removed from sale and shut down, making the game a full PS4 exclusive again. Now it’s exclusive to nothing because it is now available on nothing. Not only can PS4 users no longer buy the game, but they can’t play it in any capacity.

Those playing on PS4 back in 2019 will remember the headline PS4 exclusive was Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, which is getting a sequel very soon. The other headline PS4 exclusive that year was Days Gone. Beyond this, there were smaller releases like Dreams and Concrete Genie, but nothing else on the level of Death Stranding or Days Gone.

One of these other smaller PS4 exclusives was Caravan Stories from developer Aiming. Where the free-to-play fantasy RPG found an audience in Asia though, it failed to gain much traction in the west. And now the opportunity to check it out is gone.

“We have always worked hard to ensure that we offer you, our customers, the best service we can,” read an announcement that was shared last year. “However, as we have determined that it is no longer possible to continue offering satisfactory service, we have made the decision to bring the service to an end. We wish to offer our sincere gratitude to all of you for your patronage thus far, and ask for your understanding with regard to the end of service.”

Unfortunately, it is unlikely this game will ever be available again on PlayStation platforms in any capacity. Sometimes games are able to survive a shutdown in a limited capacity at least as shelf decorations via physical release. However, Caravan Stories was only ever available via digitally.

