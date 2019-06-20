5 New “PlayStation Hits” Get Permanent $20 Price Drop on PS4

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that it’s adding five new games to its PlayStation Hits line-up on PS4 starting on June 28 in the United States and Canada. In addition to the recently added LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Jurassic World, Mad Max, Persona 5, and Star Wars Battlefront, the line-up will soon feature Friday the 13th, God of War Remastered, Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Nioh, and Resident Evil 7.

For those that don’t know: PlayStation Hits is a growing collection of more than 35 PS4 games that have had their price dropped permanently to $20 at both the PlayStation Store and select retailers. It’s been a tradition of Sony for a few generations now, and is a popular promotion with fans.

PlayStation Hits stick out thanks to their unique red packaging they have instead of the standard blue. At the moment, here’s the entire line-up:

Unlike some dubious additions in the past, like Project Cars, Driveclub, Mad Max, Star Wars Battlefront, and more, this new round is pretty solid. Horizon: Zero Dawn is one of the best open-world games of this generation, God of War III is a great last-gen title, Resident Evil 7 is one of the top horror games of this generation, Nioh is great if you like a challenge, and Friday the 13th is a great multiplayer addition.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up. There’s a lot of PlayStation Hits titles you can’t go wrong with. Of the newest additions, I personally recommend checking out Horizon: Zero Dawn if you haven’t already.