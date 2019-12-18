PS4 Player Sets Record By Earning 50 Platinum Trophies in 20 Hours

A PlayStation 4 player recently got 50 platinum trophies in just 20 hours. No, there’s no typo there. A PS4 player recently racked up not 10 or 20 or even 40 platinum trophies in 20 hours, but 50, earning more platinum trophies than most PlayStation players will get in a lifetime. Earlier this week, YouTube channel PS4Trophies hosted a live stream where they sought to earn a ton of platinum trophies in a relatively short period of time. Unfortunately, the VOD of the stream is currently unavailable, but the prolific trophy hunter did share some details pertaining to the record-breaking achievement.

For the challenge, PS4Trophies only went for PS4 trophies. In other words, PS Vita and PS3 trophies were off the table. However, platinum trophies were allowed to be stack. This means if a game has multiple platinum trophies with unique trophy lists across different regions, then these could all be had, resulting in some repeating games.

So I did a thing over the past 20 hours, where I played to full completion, 50 games and earned 50 Platinums. Thought it’d be much easier than it was but with the community really pulled me through and this is dedicated to them. Check out the profile, https://t.co/GgoCu8LBzc — Brian 🏆 (@PS4_Trophies) December 15, 2019

The games weren’t a challenge but the difficulty was keeping the mental focus to speedrun through the 50 games while having to adjust between top down scrollers, twin stick shooters, side scrollers, etc and the control scheme changups. Muscle Memory, focus & adrenaline was key https://t.co/lh4gs3IohO — Brian 🏆 (@PS4_Trophies) December 16, 2019

Below, you can check out the full list of the games completed. As you would expect, they are all short and straightforward platinum trophies.

Attack of the Toy Tanks Himno Mekabolt Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior Zeroptian Invasion Iron Snout 36 Fragments of Midnight Gravity Duck Foxy Land Bouncy Bullets Mochi Mochi Boy Super Weekend Mode Daggerhood FullBlast Heroes Trials Inksplosion Jack N’ Jill DX Metagal Midnight Deluxe Paradox Soul Super Destronaut DX Bouncy Bullets Deep Space Rush Bird Game+ Peasant Knight Zeroptian Invasion Midnight Deluxe Attack of the Toy Tanks Super Weekend Mode Jack N’ Jill DX Mekabolt Daggerhood FullBlast Heroes Trials Inksplosion Himno Metagal Foxy Land Gravity Duck Mochi Mochi Boy 36 Fragments of Midnight Iron Snout Super Destronaut DX Bird Game+ Zeroptian Invasion Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior Attack of the Toy Tanks Daggerhood Peasant Knight Metagal

Not to take anything away from my own accomplishment but I think I officially proved that the trophy system is broken or exploitative. It’s up to you guys to decide if that’s a good or bad thing. pic.twitter.com/1dnCw8tgKx — Brian 🏆 (@PS4_Trophies) December 16, 2019

