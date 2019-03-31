Last Call For PS4’s Free March PlayStation Plus Games

For the month of March, Sony Interactive Entertainment didn’t mess around with its PlayStation Plus free games line-up. Since March was the first month where free games with PlayStation Plus was no longer offering PlayStation Vita and PS3 games as part of the deal, you figured Sony would try and knock it out of the park, which it did. Not only did PlayStation Plus subscribers get the critically-acclaimed puzzle-adventure game The Witness — which is one of the indie darlings of this generation — but Sony also dished out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. I assume almost everyone downloaded the latter, which isn’t common with free PlayStation Plus games, and perhaps teases what the line-up will give out now that it doesn’t have to spend money adding Vita and PS3 games.

That said, your chance to download these two games is quickly running out. In fact, you only have until Tuesday, April 2nd to download them for free before they return to normal price and are replaced with April’s free games, which are The Surge and Conan Exiles. So, if you haven’t downloaded the games already — click HERE, and get downloading. You really can’t go wrong with either title. One is one of the all-time classic multiplayer experiences and the other is one of the best puzzles games of all-time. You can read more about each, below:

The Witness:

You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you. You don’t remember who you are, and you don’t remember how you got here, but there’s one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home.

The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered:

One of the most critically-acclaimed games in history, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is back, remastered in true high-definition. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare set a new standard upon its original release for intense, cinematic action, while receiving universal praise as one of the most influential video games of all-time.

Relive one of the most iconic campaigns in history, as you are transported around the globe. You’ll suit up as unforgettable characters Sgt. John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, Capt. John Price and more, as you battle a rogue enemy group across global hotspots from Eastern Europe and rural Russia, all the way to the Middle East.

