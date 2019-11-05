New PlayStation Plus Free Games Now Available

Today, two new PS4 games are available to download — for free — for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The games in question are November’s lineup of free games with PlayStation Plus: Nioh and Outlast 2. The former is an action-RPG released back in 2017 to critical-acclaim via Team Ninja, while the latter is a survival-horror game that hit in the same year, and which was well-received, despite not being as good as its predecessor.

As always, these games are free to download for the entire month for free if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, and are yours to keep. That said, if you miss the opportunity to download the games, then you will need to pay their full normal price.

As mentioned above Nioh is a 2017 action-RPG that actually has a sequel releasing early next year. If you like punishing games that put an emphasis on precise combat, then it’s your kinda game. And at the moment of publishing, it sits at an impressive 88 on Metacritic. Below, you can read more about it:

Nioh: “Ready your blade – grueling encounters await around every corner in this action RPG in a vast land ravaged by civil war. To triumph you’ll need patience, to learn where each foe – human or demon – is strong, and when to strike at their weaknesses. Embrace every defeat as a step along the path to victory. Only in death will you find the way of the samurai.”

Meanwhile, Outlast 2 is the sequel to Outlast that hit back in 2017 via independent developer Red Barrels. It currently sits at a 79 on Metacritic.

Outlast 2: “Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a town, deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end of times and you’re right in the thick of it. You are Blake Langermann, a cameraman working with your wife, Lynn. The two of you are investigative journalists willing to take risks and dig deep to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch.”

