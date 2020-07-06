PS4: Last Chance to Get These PlayStation 4 Games for Free

✖

Today is your last chance to pick up two PS4 games for free via the PlayStation Store. Tomorrow, Sony will make two new games free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which means today is the last opportunity to download June's offering for free. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber and haven't downloaded Star Wars Battlefront II or Call of Duty: WWII for free, today is your last chance to claim these two games on the house.

As always, once downloaded, these games are yours to keep free forever. There's no strings attached, however, you must maintain an active account. In other words, the games will only be accessible if the account where the games were downloaded maintains an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. If it doesn't, the games won't be accessible until the subscription is renewed.

Meanwhile, come July 7, the games will return to their normal price and be replaced with the following trio of titles: NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Star Wars Battlefront II: "Rush through waves of enemies on Starkiller Base with the power of your lightsaber in your hands. Storm through the jungle canopy of a hidden Rebel base on Yavin 4 with your fellow troopers, dispensing firepower from AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squadron from an attack on a mammoth First Order Star Destroyer in space. Or rise as a new Star Wars hero - Iden, an elite Imperial special forces soldier - and discover an emotional and gripping single-player story spanning thirty years."

Call of Duty: WWII: "Call of Duty returns to its roots with Call of Duty: WWII - a breathtaking experience that redefines World War II for a new gaming generation. Land in Normandy on D-Day and battle across Europe through iconic locations in history’s most monumental war. Experience classic Call of Duty combat, the bonds of camaraderie, and the unforgiving nature of war against a global power throwing the world into tyranny."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things PlayStation 4 click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.