PlayStation Store Discounts Big PS4 Game to Just $10

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Store's newest "Deal of the Week," which discounts a big PS4 game to just $10. Right now, the new releases over on the PlayStation Store have slowed down considerably. There are some noteworthy releases dropping this month, including PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima, but these releases are not only limited, but they will cost a pretty penny, which makes this new "Deal of the Week" all the more tantalizing.

At the moment of publishing, all PS4 users can currently nab Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's Middle-earth: Shadow of War for just $10. Not only is this a savings of 80 percent, but it's the cheapest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store.

In addition to $10, you will need to fork over 38.96 GB of space on your PS4. Further, you will also need to jump on this deal before July 7. Once July 7 hits, the game will return to its normal price.

For those that don't know: Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the 2017-released sequel to the award-winning and best-selling Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. And despite some controversy around launch over the game's progression system and loot box implementation, it sold well and was mostly received warmly by fans of the first.

"Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within," reads an official pitch of the game. "Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten."

In addition to PS4, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is available on Xbox One and PC.

"Shadow of War just goes to show what happens if you take a formula that worked so well and improve upon it," reads a snippet from our official review. "It may not be for everyone, especially for those that don’t like being ganged up on by Orcs, and it has very minor setbacks that keep it from perfection. But don’t let the blemishes fool you – this is the definitive Lord of the Rings gaming experience you’ve been waiting for."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.