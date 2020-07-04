PlayStation Discounts 21 Popular PS4 Games to Just $5

By Tyler Fischer

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a trio of sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. And these sales couldn't come at a better time. While the highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima is set to release this month exclusively on the PS4, July is a bit light in terms of notable releases. That said, if you need something to play, this new sale not only has a smattering of popular games, but at dirt cheap prices.

For example, across the trio of sales that PlayStation Store currently has, not one, not two, but 21 games that range from popular to best-selling are less than $5. Included in this are big and storied series like Dragon Age, Contra, Dues Ex, Star Wars, Life is Strange, Rayman, Don't Starve, Batman, Just Cause, and The Lord of the Rings.

Of course, if you're expecting the latest releases, then the 21 games below are going to disappoint you. You can't get great and recent games for as little as $5. What you can get is every game below for less than $100, which is pretty incredible.

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition -- $5

Contra Anniversary Collection -- $5

Little Nightmares -- $5

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided -- $5

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition -- $5

Ruiner -- $5

The Wolf Among Us -- $4

Nex Machina -- $5

Sundered -- $5

Star Wars Battlefront: Ultimate Edition -- $5

Rayman Legends -- $5

The Technomancer -- $4

Don't Starve: Console Edition -- $4

Mother Russia Bleeds -- $4

Broforce -- $4

Batman: The Telltale Series: The Complete Season -- $4

This War of Mine -- $5

Payday 2 -- $5

Just Cause 3 -- $4

Life is Strange: Complete Season -- $4

Octodad: Dadliest Catch -- $4

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

