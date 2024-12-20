One of the Best PS4 Games Is Free With PS Plus (But Not For Long)

One of the best PS4 games, which is also available on PS5, is currently 100% free with some PS Plus subscriptions, however, time to capitalize on the opportunity is running out for PlayStation fans. The offer is specifically available with a PS Plus Extra or a PS Plus Premium subscription. It is not available with a PS Plus Essential subscription, which is the standard and cheapest tier of the Sony subscription service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game, it hails from 2019. In 2019, the likes of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding, Apex Legends, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control, The Outer Worlds, Call of Duty: Mobile, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Beat Saber, Disco Elysium, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Borderlands 3, Kingdom Hearts 3, Metro Exodus, Days Gone, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Gears 5, The Division 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Untitled Goose Game all released and defined the year. And one of these games is free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, but only until January.

More specifically, time is running out for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium users to play Resident Evil 2 Remake. Thankfully, the game is now very long so this isn’t a huge deal. To this end, it is about 10 to 15 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 40 hours with the survival-horror game. Whatever the case, there is plenty of time to play and even complete the game before it departs PlayStation Plus.

The 2019 Capcom release, for those that don’t know, is a remake of 1998’s Resident Evil 2, a game widely considered one of the best games ever release. Likewise, Resident Evil 2 Remake was a standout release in the PS4 generation, as evident by its 91 on Metacritic.

“In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns,” reads an official description of the game. for those who know nothing about it. “Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?”

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation Plus news, all of the latest PlayStation Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation Plus deals — click here.