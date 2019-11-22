PlayStation Store Black Friday PS4 Deals Revealed

Today, PlayStation revealed its PlayStation Store (US) Black Friday sale, which will go live tomorrow. And as you would expect, it’s one of PlayStation Store’s best sales of the year, and includes some incredible deals on some of the best games on PS4. For example, the sale will let you get new releases like Borderlands 3 for $40, The Outer Worlds for $45, Resident Evil 2 for $20, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for $26, Mortal Kombat 11 for $30, Devil May Cry V for $20, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for $39, and much more. Meanwhile, some generation-defining games will also be deeply discounted, such as Grand Theft Auto V at $10, Red Dead Redemption 2 at $30, and Persona 5 at $10. Not only is the sale deep, but the discounts are big, as you would expect from Black Friday.

Again, the sale isn’t live and won’t be until tomorrow. Come that time, you can expect a post from us with all the notable discounts. In the meanwhile, you can preview what will be on sale by clicking right HERE.

Black Friday starts earlier than ever at PlayStation Store! Catch the full lineup before deals go live tomorrow: https://t.co/L7fz0Pl0Uu pic.twitter.com/1fRykU5Mjg — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 22, 2019

Interestingly, a slither of sales won’t be live until November 24. Some of these sales are God of War for $10, Days Gone for $20, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for $20, and Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $10.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think. Will you be jumping on any of these sales or will you be doing your Black Friday shopping at retailers this year? Meanwhile, for more news, media, information, rumors, and leaks on all things PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and everything related to it — by clicking right here.