PlayStation Store's New PS4 "Deal of the Week" Is DOOM Eternal

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed this week's new PlayStation Store "Deal of the Week," and it's for one of 2020's best games so far, DOOM Eternal. This marks the first time the March-released first-person shooter has been discounted on the PlayStation Store, however, unfortunately the discount is pretty meager.

Given that DOOM Eternal is a brand new and popular release means the discount is only for 25 percent. This means rather than paying $60 for the critically-acclaimed demon-slaying experience, you only need to fork over $45. Meanwhile, the game's Deluxe Edition is $67 rather than $90.

The Deluxe Edition of the game comes with not only a digital copy of the title, but the Year One Pass featuring two bits of story DLC, the Demonic Slayer Skin, and the Classic Weapon Sound Pack.

"Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity," reads an official blurb about the game. "The only thing they fear... is you. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal - the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat."

(Photo: Bethesda)

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer will be available, but we do know it's only for a limited time. So, if you haven't experienced the Doom Slayer's latest adventure, now may be the time to pull the trigger if you don't want to wait for its enviable holiday season discount.

DOOM Eternal is available not just on PS4, but PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia as well. It's also in development for Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

SLAYER THREAT LEVEL AT MAXIMUM - Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever.

UNHOLY TRINITY - Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer.

Enter BATTLEMODE - A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.

