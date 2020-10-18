PlayStation Store's "Deal of the Week" Is One of 2020's Most Popular PS4 Games

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed this week's "Deal of the Week" over on the PlayStation Store, which discounts one of the most popular PS4 games in 2020. If you're not busy with this year's biggest PS4 games -- titles like Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Nioh 2, and Persona 5 Royal -- you can currently grab NBA 2K21 for just $38.99 This may not seem like an incredible deal, but it's a 35 percent discount on game that just came out last month and it's the lowest price the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store.

NBA 2K21 debuted back on September 4 via Visual Concepts and 2K Games, and like previous installments, it quickly became one of the best-selling games of the year, despite the fact that some players are undoubtedly holding off on purchasing until the next-gen versions of the game arrive.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out a gameplay trailer for the game, courtesy of 2K:

"NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience on PlayStation 4," reads the game's official description over on the PlayStation Store. "With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game."

On PS4, NBA 2K21 will require a relatively large amount of space, clocking in at 45.36 GB. Meanwhile, it supports the following languages: German, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, English, Italian, French, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese.

Meanwhile, as you would expect, this isn't a permanent price drop. It's a limited-time deal that will only be available until October 22.

