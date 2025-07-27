Free PS4 Game Is Available on PSN for Only 72 More Hours

A free PS4 game is available on the PlayStation Store for the next 72 hours, and after this, it will be shut down. In other words, PS4 and PS4 Pro users have three days to download and play the free PS4 game, which has been available on the PlayStation Store since 2018, aka for the last seven years. It is unclear why the PS4 game is being shut down, but it is presumably because it is costing more to maintain the servers and support the game then it makes on the last-gen PlayStation console. Not only are running game servers expensive, but the game has to be maintained to prevent hacking and other security issues. This is also not cheap.

The free PS4 game in question is Armored Warfare, a free-to-play vehicular combat game currently run by Wishlist Games, who took over the game from My.Games and Obsidian Entertainment, the original developers. Wishlist Games also publishes the title. The free-to-play game first debuted back in 2015, but only on PC. Then in 2018, it came to Xbox One and PS4. It never came to Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, nor PS5, but it is playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility.

How many on PS4 are still playing Armored Warfare in 2025, we do not know, but according to the PlayStation Store, many have checked it out over the years. To this end, on the PlayStation Store it has over 57,000 user reviews, which is a ton. Across all of these user reviews, the game’s average score is 3.87 out of 5, which is a solid return.

Those on PS4 or PS5 that decide to check out Armored Warfare on PSN before it is shut down will need PlayStation Plus to play it, according to its PlayStation Store listing. Speaking of the PlayStation Store listing, it is the game’s listing on PSN that has revealed the shutdown. There has not been any formal announcement, but the PlayStation Store listing was simply updated to include the following message: “Attention: the game will be closed on July 30.” Of course, if there are any further developments of any kind, we will update the story accordingly.

