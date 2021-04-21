PlayStation Store Accidentally Leaks New PS4 Game

✖

The PlayStation Store -- or more specifically, the Japanese PlayStation Store -- has accidentally leaked a new PS4 game. Ahead of reveal, the Japanese PlayStation Store updated today with the unannounced Virtua Fighter eSports game. The listing isn't currently public, but this didn't spot it from being discovered. The listing also doesn't divulge much, but it does share what appears to be the key art for the game.

A couple of weeks ago, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown was rated for release in Korea. Initially, it was unclear if these two games were the same thing, but they appear to be relayed, as the rating mentions that Virtua Fighter eSports is the original title. Further, the former has also since been added to the PlayStation Store in Asia with the same exact image, which can be seen via the tweet below.

Right now, it's not 100 percent clear if these two games are one and the same, but, at the very least, we can say they are related.

The game Virtua Fighter esports with id CUSA20138 has been added to the PS4 japanese PSN! pic.twitter.com/NLklfQ7kBe — PSN releases (@psnrelease2) April 21, 2021

At the moment of publishing, the implicated parties -- Sega and PlayStation -- have not commented on any of this, and they probably won't. However, official news may be coming soon. In fact, a release may even be coming soon, or at least pre-orders or a demo. It wouldn't make any sense for the game to be uploaded to PSN if at least one of these things wasn't true.

As noted, we don't expect Sega or PlayStation to comment on this leak, but if either or both do, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on both the PS4 and the PS5 -- click here or check out the relevant links below: