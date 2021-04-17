PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We Could Get for May 2021

May 2021 is less than two weeks out, and the reveal of May's free PlayStation Plus games is even closer. Right now, we don't know what Sony will offer PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5, but we do have some ideas on what will be on offer. In 2021, Sony has taken PlayStation Plus to the next level, consistently offering up great games, for free, each month. Meanwhile, Xbox Live Gold's free games offering has become a borderline meme. PlayStation's reign at the top of the console market has wobbled a bit in 2021 though. Xbox is making big money moves, but right now, there's no denying Sony is doing a great job with PlayStation Plus.

For May, we already know Oddworld Soultstorm -- on PS5 -- will be free. Not only has it been free to subscribers during April, but this will carry on into May and even the first few days of June. That said, for now, we don't know what will be joining it, but we do have some predictions.

Below, you can find our predictions for the month of May and read not only about why we think the game will be included, but about the game itself, as well as check out a trailer of the game.

As always, it's important to remember that these are just predictions based on general knowledge of the industry and how it works, and the history of the service. Between now and the reveal, May's games may very well leak or be hinted at by an industry insider, but so far this hasn't happened. In other words, nothing below is based on any type of inside knowledge, and of course, chances are we are off the mark. That's just how probability works. However, we have been right before, and not just once.