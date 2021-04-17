PS5 Report Reveals When the Console Will Get Easier to Buy, And It's a Long Time Away

✖

In 2021, it's still very difficult to buy the PS5. Sony's new PlayStation console isn't just in high demand, but production issues and component shortages are constraining stock. High demand and low supply is always a terrible combination for consumers, but exasperating the issue is the reseller market, which continues to thrive months after the console's launch. And as long as consumers continue to buy the console off scalpers at absurd prices, scalpers will continue to hawk PS5 restocks and buy large amounts each time with bots capable of making orders far quicker than any human.

Many expected the situation to change in 2021, but so far this isn't happening, and it doesn't look like it's going to happen. In fact, one new report suggests both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be tough to track down until at least mid-2022.

Speaking about the shortage, Foxconn, one of the world's largest electronics contract manufacturers, warned the component shortage isn't ending anytime soon. And as long as this is the case, stock of both consoles will be limited, despite demand. To this end, Foxconn is anticipating being unable to fulfill all of its orders and it doesn't expect much to change on this front until the aforementioned window.

Of course, the hindered production wouldn't be too big of a deal if the PS5 and Xbox Series X weren't competing with a metric ton of products for the same components. From Apple phones to cars, seemingly everyone is desperate for the same components.

Thankfully for Xbox fans, demand for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S isn't as great as the PS5. Each PS5 restock currently sells out in seconds, which perhaps explains why it's the fastest-selling console to date, at least in the United States, despite supply issues. Meanwhile, it's hard to get a next-gen Xbox, but restocks don't sell out nearly as fast, and this window of opportunity will only expand over time, at least until the holiday season rush.

H/T, Nikkei.