PS5 Report Claims Classic PlayStation Series Is Being Remade

A new PS5 report claims that a classic PlayStation series is being remade for the new Sony console. There are many games from yesteryear that PlayStation didn't make that are synonymous with the PlayStation brand. Some of the best examples of this are the early Metal Gear Solid games, which are apparently being remade for the PS5 by Bluepoint Studios, the team behind the recent PS5 remake of Demon's Souls, plus Gravity Rush Remastered and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

When it comes to remakes and remasters, Bluepoint has earned a reputation for being one of the best in the business. Whether or not this rumor is true or not, remains to be seen, but if there was going to be a studio to remake or remaster the early Metal Gear Solid games for PS5, you'd want that studio to be Bluepoint.

As for the rumor itself, it comes the way of industry insider and leaker "KatharsisT," who has relayed accurate information before it was announced in the past, but they've also been off the mark on occasion. That said, this information, in particular, has apparently been vetted by the mods of Reset Era.

Unfortunately, the leaker does not disclose any additional details on this undertaking, and right now it's wholly unclear what games are being remastered/remade, though it's clear it's more than one.

Adding to this, the leaker also notes that a new Silent Hill game for PS5 is indeed still in development, but apparently, it's with a new studio. After months and months of rumors and reports about a Silent Hill PS5 exclusive, the rumor mill has gone dry completely. It's been months since we've heard anything about Silent Hill in relation to PS5, and this studio change may be the reason why.

All of that said, take all of with this a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial, and in some capacity, we've been hearing a variety of these two rumors for months now with, so far, no payoff.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Sony, Bluepoint, or Konami -- have commented on any of the information above. It's unlikely any of these three entities will comment, but if any or all do, we will update the story accordingly.