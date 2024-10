PlayStation Store Sale: Best PS4 Deals of the Week

The PlayStation Store currently has a metric ton of discounted PS4 games. However, most of it is filler or the discounts aren’t that hot. That said, there are plenty of deals this week that are worthy of your attention, and that you wont want to miss in the sea of less notable sales. So, we’ve plunged into the hundreds upon hundreds of sales on the PlayStation Store this week, and have resurfaced with all worthwhile discounts.

So, if your wallet isn’t completely empty from all the new releases, here are the best discounts this week on the PlayStation Store you may want to splash some cash on. As always, the games are divided up by AAA, indie, 2019 releases, and then there’s a few sections for specific franchises. And, because we love you, all of the sections are organized in alphabetical order (note: some prices may only be available to PlayStation Plus members).

AAA Games

BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT — $5.99

BATTLEFIELD 1 – REVOLUTION EDITION — $9.99 $39

BATTLEFIELD 4 –$4.79

BATTLEFIELD HARDLINE — $4.79

BORDERLANDS: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION — $11.23

BURNOUT PARADISE HD — $5.99

DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED — $4.49

DEVIL MAY CRY 4 SPECIAL EDITION — $7.49

DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY — $11.99

DIGIMON WORLD NEXT ORDER — $11.99

DMC DEVIL MAY CRY: DEFINITIVE EDITION –$13.99

DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION — $11.99

JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION — $19.99

KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE — $14.99

MAD MAX — $4.79

MARVEL VS CAPCOM: INFINITE — $9.99

MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA — $8.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE — $9.99

MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST — $5.99

MORTAL KOMBAT XL — $5.99

NEED FOR SPEED — $5.99

NI NO KUNI: WRATH OF THE WHITE WITCH — $29.99

OKAMI HD — $9.99

RED FACTION GUERRILLA RE-MARS-TERED — $5.99

RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER: 20 YEAR CELEBRATION — $8.99

SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION — $4.49

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II — $7.49

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION — $7.99

STELLARIS — $19.99

STREET FIGHTER V — $7.99

STREET FIGHTER: 30TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION — $19.99

SUPER BOMBERMAN R — $15.99

SURVIVING MARS — $10.19

THE DISNEY AFTERNOON COLLECTION — $4.99

THIEF — $2.99

TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION — $5.99

TONY HAWK PRO SKATER 5 — $17.99

ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 — $9.99

Indie

11-11: MEMORIES RETOLD — $5.99

BLACK THE FALL — $5.99

BRAWLOUT — $7.99

COSMIC STAR HEROINE — $2.99

FE — $4.79

FORGOTTON ANNE — $7.99

MOSS (VR) — $14.99

NIDHOGG — $5.99

NIDHOGG 2 — $5.99

Superhot — $9.99

Unravel 2 — $9.99

2019 Games

AGE OF WONDERS: PLANETFALL — $29.99

CONTROL — $41.99

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 — $35.99

DIRT RALLY 2.0 — $17.99

GREEDFALL — $34.99

GRID LAUNCH EDITION — $41.99

SEA OF SOLITUDE — $13.99

THE SINKING CITY — $23.99

THE SURGE 2 — $41.99

TROPICO 6 — $41.99

WRECKFEST — $31.99

Lego Games

LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM — $5.99

LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER — $8.99

LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION — $5.99

LEGO JURASSIC WORLD — $5.99

LEGO MARVEL AVENGERS — $5.99

LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES — $5.99

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS — $5.99

LEGO THE INCREDIBLES — $15.73

LEGO WORLDS — $8.99

THE LEGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME — $5.99

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEOGAME — $14.99

Resident Evil