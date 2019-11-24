PlayStation Store Sale: 35 Best PS4 This Week

It’s almost Thanksgiving and Black Friday, which can only mean one thing: incredible deals on digital PS4 games over on the PlayStation Store. And for this year, Sony has come packing some serious heat. If you weren’t broke from gaming this year already, you’re about to be. But you’re also about to save a ton of money. That said, if you’re looking for just the best deals, well you’ve come to the right saloon.

Below, you can find the 35 best PS4 deals on PlayStation Store this week. Of course, “best” is subjective, but the 35 deals below are a mix of good deals on new 2019 releases, and deep discounts on some of the console’s best games. That said, if you want to see every deal going on at the PlayStation Store, here’s the link.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE — $24.99 — Normally $49.99 (2019 release) ANTHEM — $11.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY — $17.99 — Normally $59.99 BATTLEFIELD V — $15.99 — Normally $39.99 BORDERLANDS 3 — $40.19 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) CATHERINE: FULL BODY — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED — $25.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release) DESTINY 2: SHADOWKEEP — $20.99 — Normally $34.99 (2019 release) DEVIL MAY CRY 5 (WITH RED ORBS) — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) EA SPORTS FIFA 20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) FALLOUT 4: GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 FALLOUT 76 — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 FAR CRY 5 — $14.99 — Normally $59.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN — $15.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release) GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION — $9.89 — Normally $29.99 JUMP FORCE — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) MADDEN NFL 20 — $35.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) METRO EXODUS — $20.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) MORTAL KOMBAT 11 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) NBA 2K20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 NEED FOR SPEED HEAT — $40.19 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) OVERWATCH LEGENDARY EDITION — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 PERSONA 5 — $9.99 — Normally $19.99 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS — $14.99 — Normally $29.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 RESIDENT EVIL 2 — $19.79 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice — $38.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) THE OUTER WORLDS — $44.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) THE SIMS 4 — $9.99 — Normally $39.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION — $14.99 — Normally $49.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT — $29.99 — Normally $59.99 (2019 release) TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 – YEAR 1 PASS — $19.99 — Normally $39.99 (2019 release) WATCH DOGS 2 — $12.49 — Normally $49.99 WORLD WAR Z THE GAME — $17.99 — Normally $39.99 WWE 2K20 — $29.99 — Normally $59.99

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you pick or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.