New PlayStation Store Sale Features Massive Savings on Big PS4 Games

Today, as part of PlayStation’s larger “Days of Play” promotion, a new PlayStation Store has gone live with over 250 savings on big PS4 games. Emphasis on big. Most of the games featured are big releases from the past few years on PS4 and PlayStation VR. Better yet, the savings are big too. Most of the time you either get great games with low sales or not-so-great games with big sales. But for E3 2019, Sony may not be attending, but it sure is coming in hot with an impressive sale.
As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. If you don’t got time to sift through it yourself, don’t worry, here’s most of the noteworthy discounts, listed in alphabetical order:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknown — $36
- Anthem — $30
- Apex Legends Founders Pack — $20
- ARK: Survival Evolved — $15
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $24
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission — $32
- Batman: Arkham Knight — $6
- Batman: Arkham VR — $10
- Battlefield V — $24
- Bloodborne — $10
- Borderlands 2 VR — $30
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — $30
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20
- Dark Souls III — $15
- Dark Souls Remastered — $24
- Days Gone — $40
- Dead or Alive 6 — $48
- Detroit: Become Human — $8
- Devil May Cry V — $40
- Diablo III — $20
- Divinity Original Sin II — $24
- DOOM — $15
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $18
- Dying Light — $10
- EA Sports NHL 19 — $10
- EA Sports UFC 3 — $12
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — $30
- Fallout 76 — $30
- Far Cry 5 — $15
- Far Cry New Dawn — $20
- Farpoint — $10
- FIFA 19 — $24
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition — $25
- Firewall Zero Hour — $28
- For Honor — $13
- God of War — $20
- Grand Theft Auto V — $15
- Hitman — $24
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $10
- Jump Force — $36
- Just Cause 4 — $24
- Kingdom Come Deliverance — $20
- Kingdom Hearts III — $36
- LittleBigPlanet 3 — $10
- Madden NFL 19 — $15
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — $20
- Metro Exodus — $40
- MLB The Show 19 — $40
- Monster Hunter World — $20
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $50
- My Hero One’s Justice — $30
- NBA 2K19 — $3 (not a typo)
- Need for Speed Payback — $15
- Ni No Kuni II — $20
- Nioh — $20
- One Piece World Seeker — $36
- Overwatch — $20
- PlayStation VR Worlds — $6
- Prey — $24
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $39
- Resident Evil 4 — $36
- Resident Evil 5 — $8
- Resident Evil 7 — $15
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice — $48
- Shadow of the Colossus — $13
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $24
- SoulCalibur VI — $30
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $30
- Star Wars Battlefront II Ultimate Edition — $13
- Stellaris — $27
- SUPERHOT VR — $10
- Tekken 7 — $20
- Tetris Effect — $24
- The Crew 2 — $18
- The Elder Scrolls Online — $10
- The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition — $24
- The Last of Us Remastered — $10
- The Sims 4 — $8
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $15
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $15
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — $15
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — $12
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $38
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — $10
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — $10
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — $10
- Watch Dogs 2 — $15
- Wolfenstein II — $30
- World War Z — $28