New PlayStation Store Sale Features Massive Savings on Big PS4 Games

Today, as part of PlayStation’s larger “Days of Play” promotion, a new PlayStation Store has gone live with over 250 savings on big PS4 games. Emphasis on big. Most of the games featured are big releases from the past few years on PS4 and PlayStation VR. Better yet, the savings are big too. Most of the time you either get great games with low sales or not-so-great games with big sales. But for E3 2019, Sony may not be attending, but it sure is coming in hot with an impressive sale.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. If you don’t got time to sift through it yourself, don’t worry, here’s most of the noteworthy discounts, listed in alphabetical order:

