New PlayStation Store “Retro” Sale Features Dirt Cheap PS4 Games

2019 has been a great year for PS4 gamers, or at least the wallets of PS4 gamers. While there hasn’t been a ton of bangers this year so far, PlayStation has been killing it with a plethora of PlayStation Store game sales. Almost every week Sony is dropping a new killer sale on the PlayStation Store. At worst it drops a decent publisher sale. But for this week, it has one of its best sales yet, a “retro” sale that combines retro-style games and classics from previous generations into one sale with a ton of great discounts.

More specifically, there’s nearly 200 discounts across PS4 and other PlayStation platforms. Now, if you want to sift through the entire sale for yourself, click HERE. If you don’t want to sift through nearly 200 games, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, is a list of the notable PS4 discounts, listed in alphabetical order.

Ape Escape 2 — $5 — Save 50 percent

Axiom Verge — $10 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Return to Arkham — $8 — Save 60 percent

BioShock: The Collection — $15 — Save 75 percent

Bully — $9 — Save 40 percent

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $16 — Save 60 percent

Castlevania Anniversary Collection — $14 — Save 30 percent

Classics PS4 Bundle — $10 — Save 50 percent

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 — Save 50 percent

Dark Cloud — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

Dark Cloud 2 — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition — $6 — Save 80 percent

Darksiders Warmastered Edition — $4 — Save 80 percent

Dark Souls Remastered — $24 — Save 40 percent

Day of the Tentacle Remastered — $4 — Save 75 percent

Destroy All Humans — $4 — Save 80 percent

Destroy All Humans 2 — $4 — Save 80 percent

Devil May Cry HD Collection — $15 — Save 50 percent

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition — $18 — Save 55 percent

Double Switch – 25th Anniversary Edition — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

Dragon’s Crown Pro — $15 — Save 50 percent

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — $21– Save 30 percent

FEZ — $3 — Save 75 percent

Full Throttle Remastered — $4 — Save 75 percent

Grand Theft Auto III — $9 — Save 40 percent

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — $10 — Save 33 percent

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $17.50 — Save 50 percent

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — $9 — Save 40 percent

Gravity Rush Remastered — $9 — Save 70 percent

Grim Fandago Remastered — $4 — Save 75 percent

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $24 — Save 60 percent

Hot Shots Tennis — $5 — Save 50 percent

Indigo Prophecy — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

Jak 3 — $6 — Save 60 percent

Jak and Daxter Bundle — $16 — Save 60 percent

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — $6 — Save 60 percent

Jake II — $6 — Save 60 percent

Jak X: Combat Racing — $6 — Save 60 percent

Journey — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection — $7.50 — Save 75 percent

LocoRoco Remastered — $6 — Save 60 percent

LocoRoco Remastered 2 — $6 — Save 60 percent

Manhunt — $9 — Save 40 percent

Mark of the ninja: Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent

Max Payne — $9 — Save 40 percent

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle — $46 — Save 23 percent

Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Metal Slug XX — $7 — Save 65 percent

Okage: Shadow King — $2.50 — Save 75 percent

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir — $30 — Save 50 percent

Okami HD — $16 — Save 20 percent

Onimusha Warlords — $14 — Save 30 percent

Owlboy – $15 – Save 40 percent

PAC-MAN 256 — $2.50 — Save 50 percent

PAC-Man Championship — $6 — Save 50 percent

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $24 — Save 20 percent

Prototype — $9 — Save 70 percent

Prototype 2 — $12 — Save 70 percent

Phsyconauts — $2.50 — Save 75 percent

Red Dead Revolver — $9 — Save 40 percent

Red Faction — $3 — Save 80 percent

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered — $15 — Save 50 percent

Red Faction II — $3 – Save 80 percent

Rise of Kasai — $4 — Save 75 percent

Rogue Galaxy — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

Samurai Showdown — $3 — Save 80 percent

Shadow of the Colossus — $13 — Save 35 percent

Shenmue I & II — $18 — Save 40 percent

Sonic Mania — $15 — Save 25 percent

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $26 — Save 35 percent

Stardew Valley — $12 — Save 20 percent

Super Bomberman R — $20 — Save 50 percent

The King of Fighters — $4 — Save 75 percent

The Mark of Kri — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

The Warriors — $9 – Save 40 percent

Thimbleweed Park — $8 — Save 60 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $6 — Save 80 percent

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $12.50 — Save 50 percent

Wild Arms 3 — $7.50 — Save 50 percent

WipEout Omega Collection — $8 — Save 60 percent

Yakuza Kiwami — $10 — Save 50 percent

Yakuza Kiwami 2 — $25 — Save 50 percent

