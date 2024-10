New PlayStation Store Sale Features Over 300 Dirt Cheap PS4 Games

Today, there’s a new PlayStation Store sale, meaning yet another opportunity for PS4 gamers to save a bit of money on a wide range of titles. The new sale — dubbed “Totally Digital” — mostly features games that are available digital only, which means it’s populated by many indies, most of which are some of the better independent games on the PS4. That said, there are some bigger, AAA releases in the mix as well. In total, there’s 358 PS4 deals.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself here, which features not only PS4 deals, but PlayStation VR, PS3, and even some PlayStation Vita deals. Meanwhile, if you don’t have time to sift through the entire sale for yourself, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a curated list of all the notable sales, listed in alphabetical order.

11-11 Memories Retold — $7 — Save 75 percent

Abzu — $8 — Save 60 percent

A Hat in Time — $15 — Save 50 percent

Arcade Game Series: Galaga — $2 — Save 50 percent

Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man — $2 — Save 50 percent

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man — $2 — Save 50 percent

Armello — $10 — Save 50 percent

Armikrog — $2 — Save 75 percent

Banner Saga 1 — $5 — Save 80 percent

Banner Saga 2 — $5 — Save 80 percent

Banner Saga 3 — $12 — Save 50 percent

Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent

Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass — $7 — Save 50 percent

Batman: The Telltale Series – Season Pass — $7 — Save 50 percent

Black the Fall — $6 — Save 60 percent

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass — $25 — Save 50 percent

Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack — $7 — Save 50 percent

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle — $12 — Save 40 percent

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers — $8 — Save 60 percent

Children of Zodiarcs — $7 — Save 60 percent

Citizens of Earth — $4 — Save 70 percent

Citizens of Space — $10 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)

Creed: Rise to Glory — $18 — Save 40 percent

Coffin Dodgers — $4 — Save 70 percent

Daylight — $3 — Save 70 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition — $7 — Save 85 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass — $3 — Save 80 percent

Disc Jam — $4 – Save 75 percent

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — $30 — Save 50 percent

Don’t Starve Mega Pack — $13 — Save 50 percent

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $8 — Save 50 percent

DUCATI – 90th Anniversary — $2 — Save 80 percent

Fear Effect Sedna — $2 — Save 90 percent

Furi — $10 — Save 50 percent

Forgotten Anne — $10 – Save 50 percent

Get Even — $7 — Save 75 percent

Goosebumps: The Game — $6 — Save 60 percent

Guacamelee! 2 — $7 — Save 66 percent

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition — $2 — Save 85 percent

Impact Winter — $5 — Save 75 percent

I am Bread — $5 — Save 60 percent

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth — $12 — Save 70 percent

Lara Croft GO — $2 — Save 80 percent

Last Day of June — $8 — Save 60 percent

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition — $7 — Save 70 percent

Mafia III Season Pass — $12 — Save 60 percent

Magicka 2 — $4 — Save 75 percent

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $12 — Save 40 percent

Mount & Blade: Warband — $12 — Save 40 percent

Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas — $7 — Save 50 percent

Octodad: Dadliest Catch — $7 — Save 50 percent

PAC-MAN 256 — $2 — Save 50 percent

PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 — $4 — Save 75 percent

Serial Cleaner — $7 — Save 50 percent

Silence — $9 — Save 70 percent

Sonic Mania — $15 — Save 25 percent

State of Mind — $16 — Save 60 percent

The Deadly Tower of Monsters — $4 — Save 70 percent

The Disney Afternoon Collection — $5 — Save 75 percent

The Fall — $3 – Save 75 percent

The Fall Part 2: Unbound — $6 — Save 65 percent

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 — $12 — Save 50 percent

The Wolf Among Us — $7 — Save 50 percent

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove — $11 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

Trials Rising — $12 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Tricky Towers — $7 — Save 50 percent

Umbrella Corps — $5 — Save 75 percent

Valley — $7 — Save 65 percent

Virginia — $1 — Save 90 percent

Wizard of Legend — $9 — Save 40 percent

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen — $16 — Save 40 percent

