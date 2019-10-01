New PlayStation Store Sale Has Huge Discounts on PS4’s Greatest Games

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced and went live with brand-new PlayStation Store Sale discounting a plethora of PS4 games. The sale is dubbed “Games of a Generation Sale,” which is exactly what you think it is: sales on many of PS4’s best games. The sale features 179 different discounts, including many discounts on popular and critically-acclaimed PS4 games. Of course, not every great PS4 game is included — for example, The Witcher 3 is missing — but there’s a lot of great PS4 games on sale. That said, it’s unclear how long the promotion will be live, so if you see anything that tickles your fancy, make sure to cop it sooner rather than later.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t have time to sift through that many games, don’t worry, below you can find a curated list featuring the most notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order.

Alienation — $5 — Save 75 percent

A Way Out — $18 — Save 40 percent

Battlefield 1 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Battlefield 1 Revolution — $10 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle — $12 — Save 80 percent

Battlefield V — $24 — Save 60 percent

Bloodborne — $12 — Save 40 percent

Bloodborne The Old Hunters — $12 — Save 40 percent

Blood & Truth — $25 — Save 38 percent

Borderlands Game of the Year Edition — $20 — Save 33 percent

Burnout Paradise Remastered — $5 — Save 75 percent

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII — $20 — Save 67 percent

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Black Ops Pass — $25 — Save 50 percent

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition — $24 — Save 60 percent

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 — Save 50 percent

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Days Gone — $42 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition — $5 — Save 67 percent

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — $20 — Save 33 percent

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

Dragon Ball FighterZ — $15 — Save 75 percent

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent

EA Sports UFC 2 — $7 — Save 65 percent

EA Sports UFC 3 — $10 — Save 50 percent

Everybody’s Golf — $15 — Save 25 percent

Farpoint — $12 — Save 40 percent

Fe — $5 — Save 75 percent

Firewall Zero Hour — $12 — Save 40 percent

God of War III Remastered — $15 — Save 25 percent

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $15 — Save 25 percent

Infamous First Light — $7 — Save 50 percent

Jak and Daxter Bundle — $15 — Save 63 percent

Journey Collector’s Editiion — $7 — Save 70 percent

Jump Force — $24 — Save 60 percent

Just Cause 3 — $6 — Save 70 percent

Killzone Shadow Fall — $10 — Save 50 percent

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package — $60 — Save 40 percent

Kingdom Hearts III — $36 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

Knack — $8 — Save 60 percent

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $24 — Save 40 percent

LittleBigPlanet 3 — $10 — Save 50 percent

Mafia III — $10 — Save 75 percent

Marvel’s Spider-Man — $32 — Save 20 percent

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps — $15 — Save 40 percent (each DLC is on sale individually for $7, 30 percent off)

Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7 — Save 75 percent

Matterfall — $8 — Save 60 percent

Monster Hunter World — $20 — Save 33 percent

Need for Speed — $7 — Save 65 percent

Need for Speed Payback — $10 – Save 50 percent

No Man’s Sky — $25 — Save 50 percent

Overwatch Legendary Editiion — $20 — Save 67 percent

Project Cars 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Ratch & Clanks — $13 — Save 35 percent

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $36 — Save 40 percent

Resogun — $10 — Save 33 percent

Rocket League — $10 — Save 50 percent

Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $20 — Save 67 percent

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Season Pass — $15 — Save 50 percent

Soulcalibur VI — $18 — Save 70 percent

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle — $41 — Save 45 percent

Star Wars Battlefront II — $6 — Save 75 percent

Street Fighter V — $8 — Save 60 percent

Teraway Unfolded — $10 — Save 50 percent

The Elder Scrolls Online — $10 — Save 50 percent

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent

The Inpatient — $12 — Save 40 percent

The Last Guardian — $15 — Save 50 percent

The Order 1886 — $10 — Save 50 percent

The Sims 4 — $16 — Save 60 percent

Unfinished Swan — $7 — Save 50 percent

The Witness — $16 — Save 40 percent

Titanfall 2 — $7 — Save 65 percent

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $10 — Save 60 percent

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — $13 — Save 35 percent

Unravel Two — $5 — Save 75 percent

Until Dawn — $15 — Save 25 percent

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood — $9 — Save 40 percent

Wipeout Omega Collection — $15 — Save 25 percent

