New PlayStation Store Sale Has Huge Discounts on PS4’s Greatest Games

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced and went live with brand-new PlayStation Store Sale discounting a plethora of PS4 games. The sale is dubbed “Games of a Generation Sale,” which is exactly what you think it is: sales on many of PS4’s best games. The sale features 179 different discounts, including many discounts on popular and critically-acclaimed PS4 games. Of course, not every great PS4 game is included — for example, The Witcher 3 is missing — but there’s a lot of great PS4 games on sale. That said, it’s unclear how long the promotion will be live, so if you see anything that tickles your fancy, make sure to cop it sooner rather than later.
As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t have time to sift through that many games, don’t worry, below you can find a curated list featuring the most notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Alienation — $5 — Save 75 percent
- A Way Out — $18 — Save 40 percent
- Battlefield 1 — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Battlefield 1 Revolution — $10 — Save 75 percent
- Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle — $12 — Save 80 percent
- Battlefield V — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Bloodborne — $12 — Save 40 percent
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters — $12 — Save 40 percent
- Blood & Truth — $25 — Save 38 percent
- Borderlands Game of the Year Edition — $20 — Save 33 percent
- Burnout Paradise Remastered — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII — $20 — Save 67 percent
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Black Ops Pass — $25 — Save 50 percent
- Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)
- Days Gone — $42 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition — $5 — Save 67 percent
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — $20 — Save 33 percent
- Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent
- EA Sports UFC 2 — $7 — Save 65 percent
- EA Sports UFC 3 — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Everybody’s Golf — $15 — Save 25 percent
- Farpoint — $12 — Save 40 percent
- Fe — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Firewall Zero Hour — $12 — Save 40 percent
- God of War III Remastered — $15 — Save 25 percent
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $15 — Save 25 percent
- Infamous First Light — $7 — Save 50 percent
- Jak and Daxter Bundle — $15 — Save 63 percent
- Journey Collector’s Editiion — $7 — Save 70 percent
- Jump Force — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Just Cause 3 — $6 — Save 70 percent
- Killzone Shadow Fall — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package — $60 — Save 40 percent
- Kingdom Hearts III — $36 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)
- Knack — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $24 — Save 40 percent
- LittleBigPlanet 3 — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Mafia III — $10 — Save 75 percent
- Marvel’s Spider-Man — $32 — Save 20 percent
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps — $15 — Save 40 percent (each DLC is on sale individually for $7, 30 percent off)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda — $7 — Save 75 percent
- Matterfall — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Monster Hunter World — $20 — Save 33 percent
- Need for Speed — $7 — Save 65 percent
- Need for Speed Payback — $10 – Save 50 percent
- No Man’s Sky — $25 — Save 50 percent
- Overwatch Legendary Editiion — $20 — Save 67 percent
- Project Cars 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Ratch & Clanks — $13 — Save 35 percent
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $36 — Save 40 percent
- Resogun — $10 — Save 33 percent
- Rocket League — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $20 — Save 67 percent
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Season Pass — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Soulcalibur VI — $18 — Save 70 percent
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle — $41 — Save 45 percent
- Star Wars Battlefront II — $6 — Save 75 percent
- Street Fighter V — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Teraway Unfolded — $10 — Save 50 percent
- The Elder Scrolls Online — $10 — Save 50 percent
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent
- The Inpatient — $12 — Save 40 percent
- The Last Guardian — $15 — Save 50 percent
- The Order 1886 — $10 — Save 50 percent
- The Sims 4 — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Unfinished Swan — $7 — Save 50 percent
- The Witness — $16 — Save 40 percent
- Titanfall 2 — $7 — Save 65 percent
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $10 — Save 60 percent
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — $13 — Save 35 percent
- Unravel Two — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Until Dawn — $15 — Save 25 percent
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood — $9 — Save 40 percent
- Wipeout Omega Collection — $15 — Save 25 percent
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ for any recommendations.