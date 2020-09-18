PlayStation Store Sale Coming Soon Baby
Not one, but two new PlayStation Store Sales are live, discounting several hundred PS4 games in the process. Included in this are some of the console's biggest games and series like Star Wars, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, Mortal Kombat, Call of Duty, DOOM, Dishonored, Assassin's Creed, Metro, Batman, MLB The Show, Avengers, The Lord of the Rings, Mad Max, Need for Speed, Watch Dogs, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Far Cry, Ghostbusters, Rainbow Six, GTA, Tomb Raider, and even the one and only Sonic.
As always, every deal below is a limited time offer. More specifically, every deal below -- across both sales -- will only be available until October 1. After this, the deal will expire and the game will revert back to its normal price.
Below, you can check out the most notable deals across both sales, organize by sale and price, and then ordered alphabetically.
NOTE: Some of the games below feature prices only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Be sure to keep this in mind, and if you're a subscriber, log in to your account while you peruse the store.
Less Than $10
Double Discounts Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection -- $5.99
- Everybody's Golf -- $5.99
- GoNNER -- $1.99
- Jak 3 -- $8.99
- Jak II -- $8.99
- Jak X: Combat Racing o-- $8.99
- Knack -- $5.99
- Knack 2 --- $5.99
- Metro Exodus - Sam's Story -- $8.99
- Mosaic -- $9.99
- MX Nitro: Unleashed -- $3.99
- The Council - The Complete Season -- $6.49
- World War Z -- $9.19
- Yakuza Kiwami -- $9.99
Games Under $20 Sale
- American Fugitive -- $6.79
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry -- $6.79
- Batman: The Enemy Within -- $4.49
- Batman: The Telltale Series -- $4.49
- Battlefield 1 -- $7.99
- Ben 10 -- $5.99
- Beyond: Two Souls -- $9.89
- Brawlout -- $9.99
- Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $7.99
- Carnival Games -- $9.99
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package -- $9.99
- Don't Starve Together: Console Edition -- $5.99
- DOOM -- $5.99
- DOOM 64 -- $2.49
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $9.89
- For The King -- $8.49
- Heavy Rain -- $9.89
- Helldivers -- $9.99
- Hohokum -- $3.79
- Jeopardy! -- $4.99
- Just Cause 3 -- $3.99
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition -- $8.99
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- $7.99
- LEGO Worlds -- $5.99
- Mad Max -- $9.99
- Mahjong -- $1.49
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection -- $9.99
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 -- $9.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition -- $4.99
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack -- $5.99
- Monopoly Plus -- $4.49
- Mortal Kombat XL -- $8.99
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition -- $7.49
- Nex Machina -- $4.99
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil -- $7.04
- Planet of the Eyes -- $1.99
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $9.99
- Rayman Legends -- $4.99
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered -- $5.99
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack -- $9.99
- Shadow Warrior -- $7.49
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition -- $7.99
- Solitaire -- $1.99
- Sonic Forces -- $9.99
- Sonic Mania -- $9.99
- STEEP -- $7.49
- Super Bomberman R -- $9.99
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition -- $8.99
- Terraria -- $9.99
- The Wolf Among Us -- $4.49
- Tom Clancy’s The Division -- $7.49
- Trackmania Turbo -- $9.99
- Trials Rising -- $5.99
- Unravel Yarny Bundle -- $8.99
- Unruly Heroes -- $9.99
- Watch Dogs Gold Edition -- $9.89
- Wheel of Fortune -- $7.99
More Than $10
Double Discounts Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $15.99
- Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey -- $25.99
- Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection -- $59.99
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition -- $20.79
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition -- $31.79
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition -- $19.99
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate -- $23.39
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition -- $39.99
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Digital Pro Edition -- $29.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe -- $39.99
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition -- $29.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Legacy Edition -- $23.99
- Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe -- $39.99
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nitros Oxide Edition -- $29.99
- Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death -- $11.99
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition -- $11.99
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition -- $34.99
- Dishonored 2 -- $19.99
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider -- $14.99
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection -- $29.99
- Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 -- $30.59
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition -- $38.99
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered -- $11.99
- GreedFall -- $16.99
- GTAV: Premium Online Edition and Great White Shark Card -- $19.79
- Hunting Simulator 2 -- $34.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition -- $17.59
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game -- $14.99
- Metro Exodus -- $15.99
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition -- $25.99
- MLB The Show 20 -- $23.99
- MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition -- $49.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath -- $23.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection -- $35.99
- No Man's Sky -- $24.99
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition -- $34.99
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition -- $25.49
- RAGE 2 -- $29.99
- Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle -- $26.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $26.39
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition -- $33.99
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition -- $11.99
- Rugby 20 -- $19.99
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered -- $27.99
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition -- $17.99
- Shenmue III -- $21.59
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI -- $29.99
- Shenmue III - Digital Deluxe Edition -- $26.99
- SnowRunner -- $29.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- $19.99
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut -- $10.39
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition -- $23.39
- The Outer Worlds -- $29.99
- The Surge 2 -- $16.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition -- $33.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- $10.19
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle -- $25.99
- World War Z - GOTY Edition -- $21.99
- World War Z - Season Pass -- $14.99
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey -- $19.99
- Anthem Standard Edition -- $11.99
- Ashen -- $19.99
- Astroneer -- $19.49
- BLACKSAD : Under The Skin -- $19.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered -- $14.99
- Dead Rising Triple Pack -- $14.87
- Don't Starve Mega Pack -- $10.79
- Just Cause 4 - Gold Edition -- $17.99
- Just Dance 2020 -- $19.99
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition -- $10.49
- LEGO Marvel Collection -- $17.99
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD -- $12.49
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels -- $12.99
- Outer Wilds -- $16.74
- Outward -- $15.99
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -- $14.99
- Riverbond -- $12.49
- Strange Brigade -- $12.49
- Team Sonic Racing -- $19.99
- The Blackout Club -- $16.49
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition -- $14.99
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition -- $19.99
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair -- $14.99
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle -- $17.79