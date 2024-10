New PlayStation Store Halloween Sale Discounts PS4’s Scariest Games

The PlayStation Store has gone live with its annual Halloween Sale, which discounts some of the scariest games on PS4, PS3, and more. However, if you aren’t a fan of horror games, don’t worry, the sale isn’t just populated with horror games. There’s plenty of thrillers, and plenty of games with little to no horror elements at all. Basically, if there’s anything slightly scary in a game, it qualifies. That said, horror games still make up the bulk of the offering. And it’s a pretty hefty offering of nearly 300 discounts.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here. Meanwhile, if you don’t have time to sift through everything yourself, don’t worry, we’ve already done that. Below, you can find a list of the sales’ most notable PS4 discounts, organized in alphabetical order.

Agony — $10 — Save 75 percent

Alien: Isolation — $12 — Save 60 percent

A Plague Tale: Innocence — $30 — Save 40 percent (2019 GAME)

Batman: Arkham Collection — $18 — Save 70 percent

BioShock: The Collection — $15 — Save 75 percent

Black Mirror — $6 — Save 80 percent

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition — $8 — Save 75 percent

Bound By Flame — $4 — Save 85 percent

Call of Cthulhu — $12 — Save 70 percent

Darksiders II: Definitive Edition — $6 — Save 80 percent

Darksiders III — $24 — Save 60 percent

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition — $4 — Save 80 percent

Dark Souls III — $15 — Save 75 percent

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin — $10 — Save 75 percent

Dark Souls Remastered — $20 — Save 50 percent

Darkwood — $10 — Save 30 percent (2019 GAME)

Daylight — $3 — Save 70 percent

Dead Island: Definitive Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Dead Island: Retro Revenge — $3 — Save 40 percent

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Deadlight: Director’s Cut — $4 — Save 75 percent

Dead Rising — $6 — Save 70 percent

Dead Rising 2 — $6 — Save 70 percent

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record — $6 — Save 70 percent

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — $6 — Save 80 percent

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition — $7 — Save 70 percent

Devil May Cry HD Collection — $18 — Save 40 percent

Devil May Cry 5 — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 GAME)

Dishonored 2 — $20 — Save 50 percent

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider — $15 — Save 50 percent

Dishonored: Definitive Edition — $10 — Save 15 percent

Divinity Original Sin II: Definitive Edition — $36 — Save 40 percent

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition — $14 — Save 65 percent

DOOM — $10 — Save 50 percent

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — $15 — Save 50 percent

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour — $5 — Save 75 percent

Fallout 4 — $12 — Save 40 percent

Fallout 76 — $24 — Save 40 percent

Get Even — $7 — Save 75 percent

Hitman: Enhanced Collection — $21 — Save 65 percent

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition — $18 — Save 70 percent

Hitman 2 — $21 — Save 65 percent

Hollow Knight — $9 — Save 40 percent

Killing Floor 2 — $15 — Save 50 percent

Kingdom: New Lands — $4 — Save 70 percent

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris — $4 — Save 80 percent

Lara Croft Go — $2 — Save 75 percent

Life is Strange Complete Season — $4 — Save 80 percent

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 GAME)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season — $5 — Save 50 percent

Little Nightmares — $5 — Save 75 percent

Metro Exodus — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 GAME)

Mortal Kombat 11 — $36 — Save 40 percent (2019 GAME)

Outlast — $5 — Save 75 percent

Outlast 2 — $7 — Save 75 percent

Perception — $5 — Save 75 percent

Prey — $15 — Save 50 percent

Prototype — $6 — Save 80 percent

Prototype 2 — $8 — Save 80 percent

Rage 2 — $30 — Save 50 percent

Remothered: Tormented Fathers — $12 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 0 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 2 — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 GAME)

Resident Evil 4 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 5 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 6 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil Revelations — $8 — Save 60 percent

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration — $9 — Save 85 percent

Stranger Things 3: The Game — $10 — Save 50 percent (2019 GAME)

Styx: Shards of Darkness — $7 — Save 66 percent

Subnautica — $19 — Save 35 percent

The Council: Complete Season — $7 — Save 75 percent

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $21 — Save 30 percent (2019 GAME)

The Evil Within — $10 — Save 50 percent

The Evil Within 2 — $20 — Save 67 percent

The Forest — $13 — Save 35 percent

The Sinking City — $42 — Save 30 percent (2019 GAME)

The Technomancer — $7 — Save 66 percent

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series — $35 — Save 30 percent

The Wolf Among Us — $7 — Save 50 percent

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $6 — Save 50 percent

Vampyr — $15 — Save 75 percent

We Happy Few — $30 — Save 50 percent

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $20 — Save 67 percent

Wolfenstein: The New Order — $10 — Save 50 percent

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood — $10 — Save 50 percent

World War Z — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 GAME)

Zanki Zero Last Beginning — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 GAME)

ZOMBI — $4 — Save 80 percent

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What do you think of the new PlayStation Store sale? You pick anything up?