New PlayStation Store PS4 Sale Offers Big Discounts On “Essential” Games

Every gamer knows that gaming is an expensive hobby. Whether you’re playing a couple games a month or just one, your wallet is eventually going to start feeling it.

That said, if you’re a PlayStation gamer on PS4, then you’ll now that Sony Interactive Entertainment likes to ease the financial burden with frequent and generous sales. And fresh off a Flash Sale recently, Sony is back with another sale, dubbed the “Essentials Sale,” which does what its name suggests: saves you money on some PS4 gaming essentials.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, without further ado here’s what’s on sale in alphabetical order, courtesy of ResetEra (note the second sale price listed on each game is available only to PlayStation Plus members):

PS4 (AAA)

Batman: Arkham Knight – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $19.99 – 50% Off – $13.99 – 65% Off

Batman: Return to Arkham – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Battlefield 1 Revolution – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle – $26.39 – 66% Off – $19.99 – 75% Off

Battlefield 4 – $6.59 – 67% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Battlefield V – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Battlefield V Deluxe Edition – $47.99 – 40% Off – $39.99 – 50% Off

Battlefield World War Bundle – $39.99 – 60% Off – $34.99 – 65% Off

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Destiny 2: Forsaken Complete Collection – $79.99 – 20% Off – $69.99 – 30% Off

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection – $41.99 – 30% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $7.49 – 75% Off – $4.49 – 85% Off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.24 – 75% Off – $6.74 – 85% Off

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $9.99 – 60% Off – $7.49 – 70% Off

Dirt 4 – $37.19 – 38% Off – $14.39 – 76% Off

Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off

Dying Light – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off

EA Family Bundle – $13.19 – 67% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

EA Sports 19 Bundle – $79.99 – 20% Off – $69.99 – 30% Off

F1 2018 – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

Farming Simulator 17 – $13.49 – 55% Off – $10.49 – 65% Off

Farming Simulator 17: Platinum Edition – $17.99 – 55% Off – $13.99 – 65% Off

Farming Simulator 17: Premium Edition – $23.99 – 60% Off – $17.99 – 70% Off

FIFA 19 – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

FIFA 19 Champions Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition – $49.99 – 50% Off – $39.99 – 60% Off

FIFA 19 & NHL 19 Bundle – $47.99 – 40% Off – $43.99 – 45% Off

FIFA The Journey Trilogy – $41.99 – 40% Off – $38.49 – 45% Off

God of War – $27.99 – 30% Off – $25.99 – 35% Off

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition – $34.99 – 30% Off – $32.49 – 35% Off

Grand Theft Auto V – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle – $19.99 – 60% Off – $14.99 – 70% Off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $20.99 – 65% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Cash Card – $51.59 – 57% Off – $39.59 – 67% Off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Cash Card – $39.59 – 57% Off – $29.03 – 67% Off

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition – $11.24 – 25% Off – $7.49 – 50% Off

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle – $39.99 – 20% Off – $29.99 – 40% Off

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland – $11.24 – 25% Off – $7.49 – 50% Off

Hitman 2 – $41.99 – 30% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off

Hitman 2: Gold Edition – $74.99 – 25% Off – $69.99 – 30% Off

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $15.99 – 20% Off – $14.99 – 25% Off

Just Cause 3: XXL Edition – $8.99 – 70% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off

Just Cause 4: Digital Deluxe Edition – $52.49 – 25% Off – $48.99 – 30% Off

Just Cause 4: Gold Edition – $67.49 – 25% Off – $62.99 – 30% Off

Just Cause 4: Standard Edition – $44.99 – 25% Off – $41.99 – 30% Off

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack – $7.24 – 75% Off – $4.34 – 85% Off

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 – $4.79 – 40% Off – $3.99 – 50% Off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition – $9.99 – 60% Off – $7.49 – 70% Off

Madden NFL 19 & FIFA 19 Bundle – $47.99 – 40% Off – $39.99 – 50% Off

Madden NFL 19: Ultimate Super Bowl Edition – $31.99 – 60% Off – $23.99 – 70% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda: Deluxe Recruit Edition – $15.99 – 60% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

Mass Effect: Andromeda: Standard Recruit Edition – $11.99 – 60% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $17.49 – 65% Off – $12.49 – 75% Off

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $6.59 – 67% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Mortal Kombat XL – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

MotoGP 18 – $24.99 – 50% Off – $19.99 – 60% Off

NBA Live 19: The One Edition – $13.19 – 67% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

Need for Speed – $6.59 – 67% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $8.24 – 67% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off

Need for Speed Payback – $15.99 – 60% Off – $11.99 – 70% Off

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $19.79 – 67% Off – $14.99 – 75% Off

Need for Speed Rivals – $6.59 – 67% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

NHL 19 – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

NHL 19 99 Edition – $39.99 – 50% Off – $31.99 – 60% Off

Nickelodeon Kart Racers – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off

Okami HD – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off

Onrush Digital Deluxe Edition – $44.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 80% Off

Onrush Standard Digital Edition – $35.99 – 40% Off – $11.99 – 80% Off

Peggle Magical Masters Edition – $4.49 – 70% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight – $47.99 – 20% Off – $41.99 – 30% Off

Persona 5 – $34.99 – 30% Off – $24.99 – 50% Off

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – $47.99 – 20% Off – $41.99 – 30% Off

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition – $80.49 – 30% Off – $57.49 – 50% Off

Persona Dancing: Endless NIght Collection – $89.99 – 10% Off – $79.99 – 20% Off

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – $7.49 – 70% Off – $4.49 – 80% Off

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition – $5.99 – 70% Off – $3.99 – 80% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $67.99 – 15% Off – $59.99 – 25% Off

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – $79.99 – 20% Off – $69.99 – 30% Off

Ride 3 – $34.99 – 30% Off – $29.99 – 40% Off

Ride 3 Gold Edition – $55.99 – 30% Off – $47.99 – 40% Off

Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered – $12.89 – 57% Off – $9.89 – 67% Off Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $35.99 – 40% Off – $29.99 – 50% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Croft Edition – $53.99 – 40% Off – $44.99 – 50% Off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Digital Deluxe Edition – $41.99 – 40% Off – $34.99 – 50% Off

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $14.99 – 70% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off

The Sims 4 – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition – $16.49 – 67% Off – $12.49 – 75% Off

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $7.49 – 75% Off – $4.49 – 85% Off

PS4 (Indie)

Abzu – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off

Adr1ft – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Adventures of Pip – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off

Among The Sleep: Enhanced Edition – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off

Ark: Survival Evolved – $24.99 – 50% Off – $19.99 – 60% Off

Ark: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition – $53.99 – 40% Off – $44.99 – 50% Off

Banner Saga 1 – $12.49 – 50% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off

Bomber Crew – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off

Brothers: a Tale of two Sons – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Child of Light – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off

ClusterTruck – $5.99 – 60% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off

The Council Episode 1: The Mad Ones – $3.49 – 50% Off – $2.79 – 60% Off

Dead Cells – $18.74 – 25% Off – $17.49 – 30% Off

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $2.99 – 70% Off – $1.99 – 80% Off

Defense Grid 2 – $4.79 – 68% Off – $3.29 – 78% Off

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off

Drawful 2 – $4.99 – 50% Off – $2.99 – 70% Off

Fe – $6.59 – 67% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

The Final Station – $5.99 – 60% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off

The FMV Bundle – $17.99 – 50% Off – $14.39 – 60% Off

Furi – $7.99 – 60% Off – $6.99 – 65% Off

Furi: Definitive Edition – $8.79 – 60% Off – $7.69 – 65% Off

The Gardens Between – $12.99 – 35% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off

The Girl and the Robot – $8.99 – 40% Off – $7.49 – 50% Off

Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition – $4.49 – 70% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off

Hello Neighbor – $11.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 80% Off

Horizon Chase Turbo – $14.99 – 25% Off – $12.99 – 35% Off

Human: Fall Flat – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off

Insane Robots – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off

Insane Robots Deluxe Edition – $26.39 – 20% Off – $23.09 – 30% Off

Inside – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off

Invisible, Inc Console Edition – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $13.74 – 45% Off – $8.74 – 65% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $13.74 – 45% Off – $8.74 – 65% Off

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 – $17.99 – 40% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off

Last Day of June – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Late Shift – $6.24 – 50% Off – $4.99 – 60% Off

Layers of Fear – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $11.49 – 50% Off – $9.19 – 60% Off

Limbo – $2.99 – 70% Off – $1.99 – 80% Off

Limbo & Inside Bundle – $10.49 – 65% Off – $7.49 – 75% Off

Mr. Shifty – $5.99 – 60% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off

MXGP Pro – $24.99 – 50% Off – $19.99 – 60% Off

Narcosis – $9.99 – 50% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

No Time To Explain – $5.99 – 60% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off

Numantia – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 60% Off

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off

Omensight – $17.99 – 10% Off – $15.99 – 20% Off

Oxenfree – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme – $7.69 – 65% Off – $5.49 – 75% Off

Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatars – $8.39 – 65% Off – $5.99 – 75% Off

Party Hard – $5.19 – 60% Off – $2.59 – 80% Off

Phantom Trigger – $5.99 – 60% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off

Plague Inc: Evolved – $5.99 – 60% Off – $4.49 – 70% Off

Punch Club – $3.99 – 60% Off – $1.99 – 80% Off

Pure Farming 2018 – $20.99 – 30% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off

Pure Farming 2018: Digital Deluxe Edition – $27.99 – 30% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off

Pyre – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

Rayman Legends – $13.99 – 65% Off – $9.99 – 75% Off

The Sexy Brutale – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off

PS4 (Cross Buy)